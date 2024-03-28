Fan-favorite team must dethrone The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 40 to win their first title together

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest have the uphill task of defending their titles in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

Given the nature of the encounter, it could be anybody's game. However, more than anyone else, the fan-favorite duo of R-Truth and The Miz, aka Awesome Truth, needs to dethrone the heel faction and make history by winning their first tag title together.

R-Truth's redemption

Following his WWE comeback last year, R-Truth tried to weasel his way into The Judgment Day, but to no avail. The heel faction turned its back on the former 24/7 champion and laid him out with a brutal beatdown a while back.

The veteran star was once again targeted by the heel faction on Monday night. Given how Truth has fallen victim to the dominant faction, it's high time he had his redemption. Truth, who has been a massive underdog in the storyline, must hit back at The Judgment Day in the best way possible.

The 52-year-old star needs to take away the dominant faction's coveted titles to get revenge. This potential angle would put a fitting end to the ongoing angle between Truth and The Judgment Day.

Truth and The Miz deserve a title run

R-Truth has always been one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. The former 24/7 Champion's popularity has skyrocketed in the last few months.

Truth has been doing some of the best work of his career recently. This has earned him praise from fans and critics alike. Given his recent work, the veteran deserves a title run on the main roster. It's high time WWE awarded Truth with a well-deserved championship win.

Meanwhile, The Miz has been a massive workhorse for over a decade. The former WWE Champion has been a go-to heel for the promotion. Much like Truth, The A-lister's character work has been second to none. And it won't be a bad idea if the company awards him with a big title win.

Fans want to see Awesome Truth dethrone The Judgment Day

Thanks to their chemistry and comedic timing, the tandem of R-Truth and The Miz has become one of the most popular tag teams on the red brand.

The duo has an ocean of fans behind them who would love to see them end The Judgment Day's dominant run at WrestleMania 40. Given how over the tag team is, a potential title run could prove to be best for business in the long run.

