Fan sends disturbing threat to former WWE Superstar Ryback live on air

It isn't easy being a celebrity on social media; ask former WWE Superstar Ryback. While The Big Guy still has fans, some don't care about his takes and what he has to say. But unfortunately, some "fans" take things way too far.

During a recent live stream, a caller named "Chase" called into the former WWE Superstar's show and threatened to "blow his head off." Surprisingly, Ryback didn't seem shocked by the threat as it's occurred from this same person in the past online.

The Big Guy then asked for this footage to be saved to incriminate the man who proceeded to call the former Intercontinental Champion a b**ch before ending the call.

Ryback makes an outrageous statement concerning his popularity in 2023

Even though he hasn't competed in WWE since 2016, the former Intercontinental Champion still believes he has a lot of value in the world of professional wrestling in 2023.

Recently The Big Guy has been on a crusade to get a match against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who has made it clear that he wants to have a retirement tour of sorts later this year.

The former WWE Superstar recently made a claim on Twitter that he believes his return to a wrestling show with two weeks of build would be the highest-rated segment for any wrestling company this year, tweeting out:

"My imminent return to tv would bring in the highest rated segment of 2023 on any wrestling show with a 1-2 week Ryback Return lead in. #RybackVsGoldberg," The former WWE Superstar said in a tweet.

While there's nothing wrong with believing your own hype, we can't help but think that the return of The Big Guy to a wrestling show in 2023 wouldn't do the business he thinks it would.

