Fans react to Monday Night Raw (24th December 2018)

Vince McMahon dressed as a Santa.

This week's Monday Night Raw kicked off with Elias who came out to play a little tune. He then played his own song and mocked Bobby Lashley. Lashley then came out to face Elias in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

After some amazing action, Elias took out a bowling ball and hit Lashley with it, right in the 'Private Part'. Elias then took out a cello. He smashed it on Lashley's back and got a three count. After the match, Elias stuffed cookies into Lio Rush's mouth and poured eggnog all over him.

Next, on Raw, Bobby Rodde and Chad Gable successfully retained their Tag Team Championships against The Revival via a roll-up victory.

Drew McIntyre came out next to face Dolph Ziggler and Finn Balor in a triple-threat match. After some extraordinary back and forth action, Finn Balor won the match by pinning Dolph Ziggler. After the match, McIntyre tried to attack Dolph but Dolph countered and hit a Zig-Zag on him.

Backstage on Raw, Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon dressed up like a Santa and announced the return of John Cena. He also made a steel cage match between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for next week. He also said that the Women's tag team titles will be introduced in 2019.

Also on Raw, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon teamed up against the team of Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox and Mickie James and defeated them comfortably. After the match, The Riott Squad came out and attacked them from behind.

Paul Heyman came out to address the WWE Universe but Braun Strowman interrupted him and put a red nose and the reindeer antlers on Heyman. He then sent a warning to Universal Champion Brock Lesner.

In an incredible match, Rowdy Ronda Rousey retained her Raw Women's Championship against Natalya. After the match, Rousey seemed regretful and consoled Natalya. They embraced after the match.

Next, on Raw, Heath Slater defeated Jinder Mahal by disqualification when Singh Brothers attack him. Rhyno, dressed as a Santa, made his way to the ring to attack Jinder Mahal and Singh Brothers.

In the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins went one-on-one against Baron Corbin. After some incredible action, Seth Rollins hit the Curb Stomp on Corbin and got the victory.

Here is how fans reacted to this week's Raw:

Nattie to crowd: you like Ronda?



Crowd: yeah



Nattie: I like her too.



Crowd: #RAW pic.twitter.com/UPQmk7u00t — R.Dream (@WWERDream) December 25, 2018

.@RondaRousey didn't want it to be this way against Nattie. pic.twitter.com/xkvHWDxFb8 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 25, 2018

The guy in the crowd throwing up the X is the real MVP.#RAW pic.twitter.com/PT8CVkoDfw — GIF Skull - Women's Tag Team Championships (@GIFSkull) December 25, 2018

