Twitter reacts to this week's Monday Night RAW (3rd December 2018)

Rousey made a bold statement on Raw by locking the armbar on Tamina,

This week, WWE Monday Night Raw was brought to us from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The show kicked off with a Tag Team match putting RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya against Nia Jax and Tamina. The Riott Squad came out before the match starts and they destroyed Natalya. The match was called off due to Natalya's injury.

Sasha Banks and Bayley revealed Trish Status and Lita as their dream opponent in the Alexa Bliss open forum part 2. Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James tried to interfere in the segment but Bliss booked a match between the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley against the team of Alicia Fox and Mickie James which Bayley and Banks won.

Next, on Raw, The Lucha House Party won the match against Scott Dawson.

Baron Corbin came out next and announced the night as Drew McIntyre appreciation night. Corbin handed him a gold medal, RAW's Gold Medal of excellence. Dolph Ziggler interrupted them and starts arguing with Mclntyre. He punched McIntyre before hitting him with a Zig-Zag.

Ziggler then went one-on-one against Drew McIntyre and defeated him via pinfall after Finn Balor interruption. This was McIntyre's first singles loss via pinfall on the main roster since his return.

Next, on Raw, Elias came out to talk about his TLC opponent Bobby Lashley. Lio Rush interrupted him with Lashley, as Lashley started posing for the audience before taunting Elias.

Elias charged at Lashley with the guitar but Lio Rush and Lashley went away after some fight. Finn Balor then tossed Lio Rush in front of Elias and The Drifter smashed him with his guitar.

Next, Authors of Pain faced Bobby Roode and Chad Gable in a 3-on-2 handicapped match and defeated them comfortably.

Dean Ambrose came out next wearing a gas mask and with a SWAT team to talk about his TLC opponent Seth Rollins. After some talking, Dean predicted that Rollins would lose the Intercontinental Championship at TLC.

Rollins came out of the crowd and took out the SWAT guys before turning his attention to Ambrose. They both started brawling among the fans but in the end, Dean hit Rollins with a gas mask and followed it with the Dirty Deeds.

Dean Ambrose came out wearing a gas mask.

In a quick match, Heath Slater defeated Rhyno to retain his Raw membership and Rhyno got fired from the Raw Roster. Heath Slater was later informed that he wasn't back into RAW as a competitor but as a referee.

Next, on Raw, Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal and in the backstage area Drew McIntyre attacked Balor mercilessly for costing him the match earlier. The officials had to break them apart twice before Mcintyre let up.

In the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, Rowdy Ronda Rousey teamed up with Ember Moon to take on the team of Nia Jax and Tamina. After some incredible action, Ember hit the Eclipse on Tamina and Rousey locked in the armbar for the win.

Here is how Fans reacted to this week's RAW:-

Swing and a miss.. what a perfect representation of #RAW lately. pic.twitter.com/UomjyzsxKe — Smark to Death Podcast (@smarktodeath) December 4, 2018

This is basically Vince as we all continue to watch #RAW every week and complain online, lol. pic.twitter.com/Fm2cQAaIxY — Smark to Death Podcast (@smarktodeath) December 4, 2018

Sasha finally calling out Corey is the best thing that will happen on WWE TV this week. #RAW pic.twitter.com/C02Bs8LiEb — sᴄᴏᴛᴛ ♔ (@MrSashaBanks) December 4, 2018

I guess Vince McMahon recently saw The Dark Knight Rises. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/aXjtb5uBKK — George Montes (@george_montes) December 4, 2018

When your ex turns up at the same restaurant as you and your new squeeze #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/pTHOjUAus0 — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) December 4, 2018

