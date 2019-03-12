Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (11th March 2019)

Mclntyre completely destroyed Ambrose tonight.

This week of WWE Monday Night Raw was live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The Shield came out to kick off the show.

Roman Reigns talked about last night's victory and then announced his first one-on-one match on Raw in more than 5 months. He then told Rollins to slay the Beast at WrestleMania. Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns left the ring before Paul Heyman interrupted Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins mocked the Universal Champion for his struggles against Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles and Finn Balor. Paul Heyman explained that Brock Lesnar was not ready for those opponents. Shelton Benjamin then came out of nowhere and attacked Rollins from behind. Seth Rollins then faced Benjamin and defeated him by hitting a curb stomp.

Finn Balor came out next to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Bobby Lashley. After a hard-fought, Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor with the help of a distraction caused by Lio Rush.

Raw Women's Champion Rowdy Ronda Rousey came out next to explain her last night's action. She said that the reason why she disqualified Charlotte was to make sure that she can run through them both. She was about to leave the ring before Dana Brooke interrupted her. Ronda Rousey then attacked and destroyed her before officials came out to make the save.

Next, on Raw, Aleister Black and Ricochet defeated the team of Chad Gable and Bobby Roode in a tag team match. After the match, Raw Tag team champions, The Revival came out to attack them.

Alexa Bliss hosted another episode of "A moment with Bliss" and announced that she will be the host of this year's WrestleMania. Backstage on Raw, Colin Jost gifted Braun Strowman a car on behalf of SNL. Braun Strowman then destroyed the car and said that those two will get these hands at WrestleMania.

Elias came out next to sing a song but he was interrupted by No Way Jose. Elias was enraged and attacked Jose before leaving the ring. Natalya came out next to face Nia Jax and brought Beth Phoenix as well. The match ended via disqualification when Phoenix attacked Jax. Nia Jax and Tamina left the ring but they were attacked by Sasha Banks and Bayley backstage.

Triple H came out next to go face-to-face with the Animal, Batista. Batista came out and asked Triple H to give him what he wanted. Triple H then accepted his demand and made a No Holds Barred match between them at WrestleMania.

Kurt Angle came out to address his future and announced that at WrestleMania he will wrestle his last match. He then faced Apollo Crews in his last match at his hometown and beat him comfortably.

Roman Reigns then made his way out to the ring to face Baron Corbin but Drew McIntyre attacked him from behind before the match. Roman Reigns tried to fight back but McIntyre hit two powerful Claymore Kicks to him. Seth Rollins came out to check Reigns as Reigns went backstage. Dean Ambrose joined him as Reigns was sent to the trainer's room.

Dean Ambrose then confronted Triple H and asked him for a falls count anywhere match against Drew Mclntyre. After some extraordinary action, Drew McIntyre beat Ambrose by hitting a Claymore Kick with his head trapped in the railing. After the match, McIntyre hit another Claymore Kick on Ambrose to end the show.

Here is how fans reacted to this week's Raw:

