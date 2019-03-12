×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (11th March 2019)

Akash Kumar
ANALYST
News
527   //    12 Mar 2019, 08:58 IST

Mclntyre completely destroyed Ambrose tonight.
Mclntyre completely destroyed Ambrose tonight.

This week of WWE Monday Night Raw was live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The Shield came out to kick off the show.

Roman Reigns talked about last night's victory and then announced his first one-on-one match on Raw in more than 5 months. He then told Rollins to slay the Beast at WrestleMania. Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns left the ring before Paul Heyman interrupted Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins mocked the Universal Champion for his struggles against Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles and Finn Balor. Paul Heyman explained that Brock Lesnar was not ready for those opponents. Shelton Benjamin then came out of nowhere and attacked Rollins from behind. Seth Rollins then faced Benjamin and defeated him by hitting a curb stomp.

Finn Balor came out next to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Bobby Lashley. After a hard-fought, Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor with the help of a distraction caused by Lio Rush.

Raw Women's Champion Rowdy Ronda Rousey came out next to explain her last night's action. She said that the reason why she disqualified Charlotte was to make sure that she can run through them both. She was about to leave the ring before Dana Brooke interrupted her. Ronda Rousey then attacked and destroyed her before officials came out to make the save.

Next, on Raw, Aleister Black and Ricochet defeated the team of Chad Gable and Bobby Roode in a tag team match. After the match, Raw Tag team champions, The Revival came out to attack them.

Alexa Bliss hosted another episode of "A moment with Bliss" and announced that she will be the host of this year's WrestleMania. Backstage on Raw, Colin Jost gifted Braun Strowman a car on behalf of SNL. Braun Strowman then destroyed the car and said that those two will get these hands at WrestleMania.

Elias came out next to sing a song but he was interrupted by No Way Jose. Elias was enraged and attacked Jose before leaving the ring. Natalya came out next to face Nia Jax and brought Beth Phoenix as well. The match ended via disqualification when Phoenix attacked Jax. Nia Jax and Tamina left the ring but they were attacked by Sasha Banks and Bayley backstage.

Triple H came out next to go face-to-face with the Animal, Batista. Batista came out and asked Triple H to give him what he wanted. Triple H then accepted his demand and made a No Holds Barred match between them at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Kurt Angle came out to address his future and announced that at WrestleMania he will wrestle his last match. He then faced Apollo Crews in his last match at his hometown and beat him comfortably.

Roman Reigns then made his way out to the ring to face Baron Corbin but Drew McIntyre attacked him from behind before the match. Roman Reigns tried to fight back but McIntyre hit two powerful Claymore Kicks to him. Seth Rollins came out to check Reigns as Reigns went backstage. Dean Ambrose joined him as Reigns was sent to the trainer's room.

Dean Ambrose then confronted Triple H and asked him for a falls count anywhere match against Drew Mclntyre. After some extraordinary action, Drew McIntyre beat Ambrose by hitting a Claymore Kick with his head trapped in the railing. After the match, McIntyre hit another Claymore Kick on Ambrose to end the show.

Here is how fans reacted to this week's Raw:



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield WWE The Revival Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns Twitter Reactions Leisure Reading
Akash Kumar
ANALYST
Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (4th March 2019).
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (25th February 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: March 11th 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Shockers WWE Could Be Planning For Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Review: The good, the bad, and everything in between (March 4, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 4 things we learned from this week’s episode (March 04, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest things WWE could be planning for first Monday Night Raw of 2019
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw (4 March 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 different things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us