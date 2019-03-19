Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (18th March 2019)

Akash Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 81 // 19 Mar 2019, 09:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar distracts Seth Rollins with his appearance.

This week of WWE Monday Night Raw was live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Universal Champion Brock Lesnar kicked off the show along with his advocate Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman talked about Seth Rollins' claims about Lesnar on last week's Raw. He then talked about Seth Rollins' match against Drew McIntyre tonight on Raw. McIntyre interrupts them and said that after he destroys Rollins later tonight, he will come after the Beast, Brock Lesnar.

Seth Rollins then came out with a steel chair and attacked Mclntyre from behind. He then launched a series of continuous blows on McIntyre's back with the chair. Rollins then went inside the ring to attack Lesnar, but Lesnar flew away from the arena.

Next, Finn Balor came out to team up with a mystery partner to face the team of Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush. Braun Strowman came out as the mystery partner of Balor. After some amazing action, Braun and Balor beat Lio and Lashley when Strowman landed a Running Powerslam on Rush for the pin.

Alexa Bliss came out for another episode of "A moment with Bliss" and welcomed Elias as her guest this week. Elias announced that he will sing a song at WrestleMania this year. They got interrupted by No Way Jose and his Conga Line, which includes Heavy Machinery too. No Way Jose attacked Elias from behind before facing him in a singles match. Elias hit a powerful Drift Away on Jose to get the victory.

Kurt Angle came out next to announce his WrestleMania opponent. Angle said he wants to beat Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35. He then challenged anyone from backstage to face him tonight. Chad Gable answered the challenge but he lost the match when Angle locked Gable in the Angle Lock.

Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks and Bayley came out next to address the WWE Universe. They announced that they will make a special appearance on SmackDown Live tomorrow. Natalya along with Beth Pheonix interrupted them and challenged them for a title match at WrestleMania.

Both the teams started arguing before Natalya slapped Sasha Banks. They started brawling before a match was made between Sasha Banks and Natalya. The match ended in a disqualification when Tamina attacked them with the help of the distraction caused by Nia Jax.

Next, on Raw, Ricochet came out to face Jinder Mahal in a singles match. After some back and forth action, Ricochet defeated Mahal after hitting him with a 630.

Advertisement

Rowdy Ronda Rousey came out next to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Dana Brooke. Rousey defeated Brooke in just a minute after locking her in an armbar. After the match, Ronda attacked the WWE officials before leaving the arena.

Next, on Raw, Baron Corbin went one-on-one against Apollo Crews. After some action, Apollo Crews beats Corbin via a Roll-up. After the match, Kurt Angle came out to congratulate Apollo Crews for the victory.

Batista then showed up on the screen for an interview with Cole. He said that his hatred towards The Game started way before Evolution. He then blamed Triple H for not giving him the opportunity and vowed to end Triple H's career at WrestleMania.

In the main event of this week's Raw, Drew McIntyre came out and talked about last week's action. He then challenged Roman Reigns for a match at WrestleMania. Seth Rollins interrupted and face him in a singles match.

After some extraordinary action, Brock Lesnar came out to distract Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins got distracted as Mclntyre hits a Claymore Kicks on Rollins for the win.

Here is how fans reacted to this week's Raw:

Kurt Angle: "My final opponent will be Baron Corbin"

Me:#RAW pic.twitter.com/HaYLmnY5s9 — The Wrestle Daily (@thewrestledaily) March 19, 2019

WWE: okay who do you want Angle to face in his last match?



Fans: Cena,

Gable,

Styles,

Velveteen,

Benjamin,

Mcintyre,

Taker

That’s all I got is that enough?



WWE: Yeah..



Fans: so who is it?



WWE: Corbin



Fans:#RAW pic.twitter.com/NoXi1faH9F — R.Dream (@WWERDream) March 19, 2019

Batista looking like the final boss out of a Streets of Rage game right now. #RAW pic.twitter.com/1cGsvF6Tdq — The Danny Glover I am too old to for this ish acc (@Hamanicart617) March 19, 2019

"I've known Triple H for over 20 years and he's been nothing but fair to me in my career" -- Michael Cole #Raw pic.twitter.com/hOrvrDQA4V — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) March 19, 2019

Kurt Angle picking Baron Corbin as his opponent for his last ever match at Wrestlemania: #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/me9Dp6iu3Q — J (@jb_jellybean94) March 19, 2019

When you’re stuck on the loading screen even though you have a great WiFi connection #Raw pic.twitter.com/jfyCPj75Ri — WWE Hot Takes (@prowrestlingHT) March 19, 2019

A Chicago crowd chanting “we want Cena”



Am I on earth?#RAW pic.twitter.com/lFhl223tse — R.Dream (@WWERDream) March 19, 2019

Everyone's reaction to Kurt Angle's final oppoent being named as Baron Corbin #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/IEbRhfGQAj — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) March 19, 2019

Advertisement