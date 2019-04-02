Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (1st April 2019)

It was an exciting episode of Monday Night Raw.

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw was live from the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Stephanie McMahon came out to kick off the show. She announced that the Women's main event at WrestleMania will be a "Winner takes all" match.

Brock Lesnar came out along with his advocate Paul Heyman. Paul Heyman mocked Seth Rollins and said that Brock Lesnar will end Rollins' career at WrestleMania. Seth Rollins interrupted them and vowed to beat Lesnar at Mania. He then started attacking Lesnar. Lesnar tried to fight back but Rollins hit a low blow on Lesnar before hitting him with a Curb Stomp.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley teamed up with Natalya and Beth Phoenix to face the team of IIconics, Nia Jax and Tamina. After a hard fought match Beth Pheonix won the match for her team by pinning Peyton Royce.

Batista came out next to talk about his match at WrestleMania 35. Batista had just three words for Triple H before WrestleMania "Kiss my a**".

Apollo Crews faced Jinder Mahal next on Raw and defeated him comfortably. After the match, every other superstar started brawling over the Andre the Giant Memorial trophy.

Kurt Angle came out next for his final Raw appearance and an emotional video on Angle's career played on the screen. Baron Corbin interrupted him and mocked the video before Rey Mysterio interrupted them. Rey Mysterio then challenged Corbin to a singles match before Corbin attacked Rey. Kurt and Rey then countered and sent Corbin out of the ring.

Next, on Raw, The Revival came out to defend their Tag Team Championships against Black and Ricochet. after some amazing actions, Revival retained the title by winning the match via a countout. After the match, Ricochet and Black attacked The Revival before leaving the ring.

Also, backstage on Raw, Drew McIntyre brutally attacked Roman Reigns when he was giving an interview about his match.

The Riott squad came out next to face the team of Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey in a 6 women tag team match. After some back and forth action, Ronda Rousey locked Liv Morgan in an Armbar to win the match for her team. After the match, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte started attacking each other before officials came out to stop them. The trio then attacked WWE officials before the Police officials came out to arrest all three women.

Heavy machinery faced the team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable and defeated them comfortably. Braun Strowman came out next to face two jobbers and defeated them with ease.

Bobby Lashley came out next to talk about his opponent at WrestleMania, Finn Balor. He said that Balor does not deserve this title match. Finn Balor interrupted him and said that he is going to bring a demon with him at Mania.

In the main event of Raw, Rey Mysterio faced Baron Corbin in a singles match. After some amazing action, Baron Corbin pinned Mysterio to win the match.

Here is how fans reacted to this week's Raw:

“How’s wrestling nowadays?”



Me: take a seat, this is gonna get crazy #RAW pic.twitter.com/FUDL0sQGjp — R.Dream (@WWERDream) April 2, 2019

i was in tears that whole segment! greatest thing ever 😂👏🏻 #raw pic.twitter.com/IgllfpopkR — cf fan 👸🏼 (@2ndNatureFlair) April 2, 2019

Moment of silence for the Riott Squad and all they’ve done for the jobbing. #RAW #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/CgPOcDiLqk — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) April 2, 2019

Batista looking like the coldest GTA loading screen #Raw pic.twitter.com/GpUpDfxAXg — Alisha 🎒 (@AlishaWithFlair) April 2, 2019

The cops trying to handle Ronda Charlotte & Becky #Wrestlemania#RAW pic.twitter.com/Tff2aspRoB — The New Dr HUGENSTEIN🌭 (@DrHugeShow) April 2, 2019

When the WrestleMania Main Event gets arrested on #RAW pic.twitter.com/zdpJE7EiX9 — Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) April 2, 2019

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch fighting in the back of a police car 😂😂 #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/732bQXZRCX — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) April 2, 2019

