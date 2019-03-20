Fans react to WWE SmackDown Live (19th March 2019)

Daniel Bryan pinned Kofi Kingston to end his WrestleMania dream

This week of SmackDown Live was live from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Miz came out to kicked off the show.

The Miz talked about the Shane McMahon actions at Fastlane 2019 and said that he made a lot of sacrifices on the road to WrestleMania. He said that Vince and Shane McMahon may own this company but they do not own him. He then called Shane the worst wrestler and vowed to beat the SmackDown Live commissioner at Wrestlemania 35.

Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks and Bayley came out next to face the IIconics. In the middle of the match, Lacey Evans walked out and causes the distraction. IIconics tried to take advantage of the distraction, but somehow the champions survived it.

Then after some hard and forth action, Billie Kay distracted Sasha Banks by attacking Bayley. Peyton Royce took full advantage of the situation and pinned Sasha Banks for the victory over the Tag Team Champions.

Kevin Owens came out for the Kevin Owens Show with Becky Lynch and Charlotte as his special guest. KO asked them about facing Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. He then provoked both the women and said that everyone wants to see them fight.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch standoff as Kevin Owens left the ring. They started the brawl before WWE Officials came out to separate them. Becky Lynch slammed some of the security against the barricade before leaving the arena.

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan came out next to talk about Kofi Kingston situation and said that Kofi does not deserve to be in WWE title picture and called him a B+ level superstar. New Day interferes as the Kofi Kingston came out to compete in a Gauntlet match.

Kofi Kingston first faced Sheamus in the Gauntlet match and defeated him by hitting Trouble in Paradise.

Cesaro came out next to face Kofi but he also lost the match when Kofi hit SOS on him. Erick Rowan came out next but he lost the match via a disqualification when he used Steel chair on Kofi.

United State Champion Samoa Joe came out next and tried to overpower Kofi Kingston. After some amazing action, Kofi pinned Joe via a roll-up to eliminate him. Joe then attacked Kofi in frustration before officials separate him.

The Viper, Randy Orton came out last in the match but he failed to defeat Kofi as Kofi roll-up Orton to eliminate him. The Big E and Xavier Woods came out next to celebrate the victory before they got interrupted by Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon congratulated Kofi for the victory but then announced that Kofi will get his title match if he was able to beat Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan started dominating the exhausted Kofi Kingston and won the match by hitting a running knee on him.

Here is how fans reacted to WWE SmackDown Live:

it’s so amazing to see Eddie Guerrero’s children all growd up on #SDLive 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yzo8OvHDYC — Kody (@Kody) March 20, 2019

#SDLive



Me when Randy Orton just said “Stupid”: pic.twitter.com/DGLLox1HOT — Atlanta Hawks Tank Mode Activated Zion Edition!!!! (@TheDawgzilla) March 20, 2019

WWE fans: we are finally going to see kofi vs Bryan for the WWE title at Wrestlemania after Kofi won the gauntlet match



Vince:#sdlive pic.twitter.com/opc24nkvOU — Mike (@_Cerna25) March 20, 2019

Big E: "We really should help Kofi"

Xavier: "First we help ourselves to pancakes"

Jimmy: "Don't mind if I do..."#SDLive #WWE pic.twitter.com/1NCTKuO08V — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) March 20, 2019

Vince out here nonstop screwing over Kofi #SDLive

pic.twitter.com/laXaLRbaEa — Tyler - #KOFI.MANIA.BOI (@UnifiedFuture99) March 20, 2019

Kofi has beaten damn near the whole #SDLive roster and still not our champion



pic.twitter.com/syb9Ob4Nd3 — R.Dream (@WWERDream) March 20, 2019

Booking the path of Kofi Kingston getting in the title match against Daniel Bryan #SDLive pic.twitter.com/aNqNVG6Ox9 — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) March 20, 2019

Next time just book Sasha vs The IIconics and we good. 🤪 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/8kE3o16Xy6 — sᴄᴏᴛᴛ · ғᴀɴ ᴀᴄᴄᴏᴜɴᴛ (@MrSashaBanks) March 20, 2019

If she don’t know who that guy is on the left, she’s too young for you bro. #SDLIVE pic.twitter.com/ZgbToUBQFB — Victor (@TheVicMacias) March 20, 2019

My Twitter timeline after Kofi Kingston got royally screwed by Vince McMahon #SDLive #WWE pic.twitter.com/7AmW0KFUqQ — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) March 20, 2019

