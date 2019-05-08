×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fans react to WWE SmackDown Live (7th May 2019)

Akash Kumar
ANALYST
News
66   //    08 May 2019, 18:12 IST

Kofi Kingston after retaining his WWE
Kofi Kingston after retaining his WWE title

This week's WWE SmackDown Live was brought to us from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. AJ Styles of Raw came out to kick off the show.

AJ Styles talked about the wild card rule before getting interrupted by Sami Zayn. Sami said that AJ's "toxic ego" had gone out of control. Kofi Kingston along with Xavier Woods interrupted them and mocked the "Phenomenal One". Kofi then said that he will put his title on the line against both of them.

Next, on SmackDown Live, Ali faced Andrade in a singles match. The match ended in disqualification when Randy Orton came out and hit both the superstars with RKOs.

Shane McMahon came out next to announce the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. He introduced Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan and said that they are worthy to become the new Tag Team Champions. The Usos interfered and demanded a title match against them which Shane made official.

Next, The Usos faced the team of Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan for the vacant SmackDown Tag Team Titles. After some amazing action, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan defeated The Usos to become the new Tag Team Champions.

Shane McMahon then entered the ring for an announcement but before he could make an announcement, Miz attacked Shane. B-Team attacked Miz to save Shane but Miz fought back and attacked B-Team. Shane McMahon then returned with a steel chair and attacked Miz.

Next, on SmackDown Live, the team of Ember Moon and Carmella faced the team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose but lost the match in a quick span. After the match, Paige came out along with Asuka and Kairi Sane and announced a match between the two teams for next week.

In the main event of this week's SmackDown Live, Kofi Kingston defended his WWE Championship against Sami Zayn and AJ Styles in a triple-threat match. Despite the distraction cause by Kevin Owens, Kofi successfully retained his title by pinning Zayn.

Here is how fans reacted to this week's SmackDown:

Advertisement


Tags:
WWE SmackDown The Usos Heavy Machinery WWE Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
WWE SmackDown (7th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE teases new challengers for Daniel Bryan and Erik Rowan
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Jinder Mahal receives new tag partner in SmackDown Live dark match
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Review For April 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Where all of the recent NXT call ups should go
RELATED STORY
WWE Smackdown: 5 Surprises that could happen- Unexpected Champions, Interesting return
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results May 7th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 Tag Teams who could win the vacant SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE SmackDown Live (19th February 2019)
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE SmackDown Live (12th February 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us