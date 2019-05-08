Fans react to WWE SmackDown Live (7th May 2019)

Akash Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST News 66 // 08 May 2019, 18:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi Kingston after retaining his WWE title

This week's WWE SmackDown Live was brought to us from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. AJ Styles of Raw came out to kick off the show.

AJ Styles talked about the wild card rule before getting interrupted by Sami Zayn. Sami said that AJ's "toxic ego" had gone out of control. Kofi Kingston along with Xavier Woods interrupted them and mocked the "Phenomenal One". Kofi then said that he will put his title on the line against both of them.

Next, on SmackDown Live, Ali faced Andrade in a singles match. The match ended in disqualification when Randy Orton came out and hit both the superstars with RKOs.

Shane McMahon came out next to announce the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. He introduced Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan and said that they are worthy to become the new Tag Team Champions. The Usos interfered and demanded a title match against them which Shane made official.

Next, The Usos faced the team of Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan for the vacant SmackDown Tag Team Titles. After some amazing action, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan defeated The Usos to become the new Tag Team Champions.

Shane McMahon then entered the ring for an announcement but before he could make an announcement, Miz attacked Shane. B-Team attacked Miz to save Shane but Miz fought back and attacked B-Team. Shane McMahon then returned with a steel chair and attacked Miz.

Next, on SmackDown Live, the team of Ember Moon and Carmella faced the team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose but lost the match in a quick span. After the match, Paige came out along with Asuka and Kairi Sane and announced a match between the two teams for next week.

In the main event of this week's SmackDown Live, Kofi Kingston defended his WWE Championship against Sami Zayn and AJ Styles in a triple-threat match. Despite the distraction cause by Kevin Owens, Kofi successfully retained his title by pinning Zayn.

Here is how fans reacted to this week's SmackDown:

Advertisement

The biggest winner on tonight's #wwe #SDLive was the fan holding this sign. pic.twitter.com/NQydYECoRG — pizza bagels while pooping (@miiobolts) May 8, 2019

Can you imagine if the thought and effort put into video packages was put into weekly storylines? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/cf6kKkUNSg — R.Dream (@WWERDream) May 8, 2019

Ok it’s official.



Give me a pose off between Matt Hardy and Miz Dad 😂#SDLive



pic.twitter.com/1Hcz6YyRSY — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) May 8, 2019

This could be the greatest meme ever😂 #SDLive🤣 pic.twitter.com/ykehgTJ73Z — The Planet’s Dr HUGENSTEIN🌭 (@DrHugeShow) May 8, 2019

And NEWWWW SD Live Tag Team Champions....#SDLive pic.twitter.com/Y8S3atZStX — Walk With Joe (@Walk_With_Joe) May 8, 2019

Think Mustafa Ali is set to be a major star in WWE.



Great talker, fantastic promo and amazing wrestler.



The guy has it all!#SDLive — Mark (@bcafcmark) May 8, 2019