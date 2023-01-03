Triple H and WWE creative teasing a huge return of popular stable on RAW, according to Twitter speculation

Last night on RAW, it seemed as though the head of WWE creative Triple H planted a seed for the potential return of the ever-so-popular group, The Hurt Business.

Formed in May 2020, The Hurt Business consisted of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, and was one of the standout acts during the company's COVID era of television. During their time as a team, the quartet was drenched in gold, with Lashley winning both the United States and WWE titles while Cedric and Shelton won the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Last night on RAW, eagle-eyed fans noticed MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander conversing with WWE official Adam Pearce backstage.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Looks like MVP (in the background) is working on getting The Hurt Business back together. Looks like MVP (in the background) is working on getting The Hurt Business back together. https://t.co/xWetPnzIdY

Following their appearance together, the World Wrestling Entertainment fanbase gave their thoughts on the possible return of the faction.

Tirrell @tirrell_l @SKWrestling_ So will Omos be the leader now or will Lashley join them? 🤔 @SKWrestling_ So will Omos be the leader now or will Lashley join them? 🤔

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 @WrestlingWCC I think so The Hurt Business broke up too early they need to reunite @WrestlingWCC I think so The Hurt Business broke up too early they need to reunite

John Pierre @JohnPie67906361 @SKWrestling_ Yes, I want to see them take the Bloodline down once & for all. @SKWrestling_ Yes, I want to see them take the Bloodline down once & for all.

Jeff Coates @jeffreyAcoates @WrestlingWCC Should’ve never broke up. This crew never performing in front of a live audience is a crime. Also Carmelo Hayes should be brought into the group. @WrestlingWCC Should’ve never broke up. This crew never performing in front of a live audience is a crime. Also Carmelo Hayes should be brought into the group.

Jordan B @Just_Jordan92 @WrestlingWCC Love how they said this wouldn’t work and then immediately did the same gimmick for Roman. @WrestlingWCC Love how they said this wouldn’t work and then immediately did the same gimmick for Roman.

The layout of the Hurt Business may look slightly different if they were to reform, given MVP's alliance with the 7-foot-tall Nigerian Nightmare, Omos.

Bobby Lashley will "make sure" Triple H brings back The Hurt Business

While he has always been an attraction, it could be argued that The All Mighty's most impressive run in the company came when he joined forces with MVP in 2020.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, Bobby Lashley said that he would make sure Triple H and company higher-ups reform his faction.

"The Hurt Business was something that everybody loved, and I think that everybody will still love. Never say never, I will make sure that somehow someway we get back together. Because it seems like right now, everybody’s getting back into some sort of group in the WWE, theres so many different factions that are coming together and the most important faction and one of the biggest factions over the last few years, the one that took us all the way through the pandemic was The Hurt Business." [2:45 - 3:10] (H/T Sportskeeda)

As head of WWE creative, Triple H has relied heavily on factions, including The Bloodline, Imperium, The OC, and Judgment Day, all being major parts of both RAW and SmackDown.

Would you like to see The Hurt Business return with its original lineup or have some new members? Let us know in the comments section below.

