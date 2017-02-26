WWE News: Fans troll Roman Reigns after WWE post video on his records

The WWE Universe comes up with hilarious records that Roman Reigns owns. Don't boo The Big Dog damn it!

26 Feb 2017

Roman Reigns (L) with The Rock (R). (Credits- WWE.com)

What’s The Story?

WWE recently posted a video featuring notable records that Roman Reigns currently holds. Not to be outdone, the WWE Universe posted their own list of Reigns records, that are less than flattering, to say the least.

Reigns holds the record of being part of a 3-man team (The Shield) alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, going undefeated in 6-man tag team matches for 12 fights spanning a period of 6 months. He also holds the record for most Royal Rumble eliminations in a single Rumble (12).

In 2013 the Samoan powerhouse tied the record for the most number of eliminations in a single traditional Survivor Series matchup (4). He also holds the distinction of headlining the biggest show in WWE history, Wrestlemania 32 where 1,01,763 fans were accounted for at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In case you didn’t know...

Having wrestled in WWE Developmental territories since July of 2010, Reigns broke into the big leagues when he entered the company’s main roster as the muscle of The Shield. Reigns has come a long way from his Shield brotherhood days in 2012, winning WWE’s top title thrice.

However, WWE creative’s excessive push afforded to Reigns hasn’t gone down well with the pro-wrestling fans, amongst whom the Samoan star never seems to get over with.

The heart of the matter

The Big Dog holds several significant records, however, like the WWE fans pointed out, some of them are absolutely cringe-worthy. Here’s WWE’s post on Twitter that triggered several hilarious responses from the fans:

In less than five years, @WWERomanReigns has managed to set records left and right! Which one do YOU think is most impressive? @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/x77dZkigea — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2017

According to the Twitterverse, Reigns holds the following records-

1. Getting Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson booed at the Royal Rumble.

2. Being the most annoyingly booked superstar and most forced-push in WWE history.

3. Worst entrance in Royal Rumble history, so much so that it caused a 3.2 on the Richter scale just from the boos.

4. The record for the longest time of not ‘Getting Over’ with the fans.

5. The loudest boos in Royal Rumble history and the loudest boos from the WWE Universe

What’s next?

As of now, Reigns seems to be out of the title picture and is seemingly being restricted to the mid-card, as we move forward on The Road to Wrestlemania. Nevertheless, after several fans and pro-wrestling pundits alike calling for The Big Dog to turn heel, the WWE seems to be adamant on continually promoting him as a babyface.

Sportskeeda’s take

Love him or hate him, Reigns has now become a solid worker on the main roster. Although the company may have been a bit rushed in pushing him to the top, the very fact that a vast majority of the WWE Universe is screaming on the top of their lungs to boo him, alludes to the fact that maybe, Reigns’ babyface run is working.

After all, the aim is to get a reaction out of the audience regardless of whether the said reaction is good or bad. And for all you Reigns fans out there, no need to fret, The Big Dog is here to stay!