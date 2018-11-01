Fantasy Booking : How Triple H Would Have Booked WWE Crown Jewel

Booking things right

Despite the negative attention the event has received, WWE continues to move ahead with one of the most controversial events in recent memory with Crown Jewel.

John Cena and Daniel Bryan's exit from the event has coerced the creative team to make some significant changes in their match-card, with Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley working as their replacements on the show.

Moreover, the fact that there won't be any female matches on the show justifies the company's inclination towards expanding their reach on different platforms for business motives.

The show is scheduled to have 11 matches in total, with the World Cup tournament being the more prolific one, with eight superstars from both Raw and SmackDown competing to become the 'Best in the World'.

While the tournament does have potential, certain alterations could have brought more fun and anticipation to the event.

Considering that the show is basically promoted to expand the company's reach in the Middle-East, Triple H, however, could have used this platform as an opportunity to showcase some of the most spectacular matches.

With storytelling being the more logical parameter to book a show, Hunter's creativity could have filled the entire King Saud University Stadium with sheer electricity and excitement.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep into our imaginary world and predict how Triple H would have booked the Saudi Arabian extravaganza.

#1 The Authors of Pain Vs. Lucha House Party Vs. The Revival Vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the Vacant Raw Tag-Team Championships in a Ladder Match

This could have been incredible

It's a damn shame that the tag-team division on Monday Night Raw has been pretty complicated, with no significant developments of any sort.

After Dean Ambrose turned his back on Seth Rollins, the state of the Raw Tag-Team Championships seems uncertain and considering that the Shield would have to relinquish the titles, the Game could have booked a thing of beauty with this one.

Since Hunter certainly believes in elevating the stature of tag-team wrestling, booking a fatal-4 way bout to decide the Raw Tag-Team Champions in a Ladder match would have been incredible.

The right amount of dominance, athleticism, and storytelling could have garnered tremendous appreciation from the crowd and the critics alike, leading to a fantastic match in Saudi Arabia.

Considering that the Authors of Pain have been running riot on Monday Night Raw, this could have been an ideal opportunity to put the gold on them.

Prediction: Authors of Pain win the vacant Raw Tag-Team Championships

