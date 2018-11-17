Fantasy Booking: How Triple H Would Have Booked WWE Survivor Series

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12.74K // 17 Nov 2018, 18:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Triple H play the Game?

With all the animosity and backlash some of the recent events have received, WWE definitely needs to fulfil some expectations with Sunday's Survivor Series.

Considering that the highly anticipated event will be live from the Staples Center, the match-card definitely looks promising and has all the potential to be a solid night of wrestling and entertainment.

However, it all comes down to the creative booking of the show. Recent WWE events have disappointed big time and have done nothing to anticipate us for what lies in the future.

Since Crown Jewel was possibly one of the worst shows of the year, the fans were all over the internet questioning the management's ideology in handing Shane McMahon 'The Best in the World'.

Where WWE has failed, NXT has exceeded and thrived under Triple H. The Cerebral Assassin certainly knows how to make the most of the opportunities presented on the table and never fails to entertain the audience.

Survivor Series has always been a platform to showcase some of the best performers from both brands trying to fight for brand supremacy. With an opportunity of bringing the best of both brands, the Game could have maximized his investment in many potential superstars.

With storytelling and balanced booking being the parameter, Hunter's creativity to could have brought much more anticipation and excitement to Survivor Series.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep into our imaginary world and predict how Triple H would have booked WWE Survivor Series 2018.

#1 Tag-Team Battle Royal between both brands with the winning team becoming the #1 Contender for the Unified Tag-Team Championships

The Tag-Team division in the WWE is dying a horrible death

It's an unfortunate thing that the creative team have completely neglected the tag-team division of both brands, especially Monday Night Raw.

While all the teams have been booked for the event this Sunday, there's no legitimate faction on Monday Night Raw that can go against the likes of the New Day and the Usos on the blue brand.

With legions of WWE fans vehemently criticizing the state of the tag-team division, Triple H would have certainly made the most of this opportunity and unified the tag-team Championships in order to bring some relevance back to the table.

Since brand extension has led to the origin of different championships, unifying the tag-team Championships and booking a Battle Royal to decide the #1 contender would have brought some eyeballs to this match.

At this point, this Kick-Off battle is pretty stale and if significant changes would have been brought to the occasion, this match could have stolen the entire show.

With Hunter being an old-school professional wrestling fan, booking all the teams of both the brands to lock horns in an epic Battle Royal, with all the teams fighting for a chance to face the New Unified Tag-Team Champions would have brought the division, the respect it deserves.

Prediction: SAnitY wins the Tag-Team Battle Royal to become the #1 Contender for the Unified Tag-Team Championships

1 / 7 NEXT