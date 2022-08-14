3 ways to fantasy book Orange Cassidy in WWE

Orange Cassidy is sitting comfortably in the arms of AEW, so there is currently no indication that he'll be making his way to WWE. But that doesn't mean it can't be fun to think about what would happen if "Freshly Squeezed" made his way to the promotion.

The King of Sloth Style has his fair share of detractors, but he's still able to pull a highly-entertaining match out of his pockets when needed. Orange is so beloved by the higher echelons of AEW that Tony Khan used his likeness as a Halloween costume.

His career is likely safer with All Elite Wrestling when compared to World Wrestling Entertainment, but it doesn't hurt to imagine what would happen if he jumped ship.

In this article, we will explore three ways how Orange Cassidy could make his debut in AEW:

#3. Orange Cassidy debuts from the front row on WWE TV

The man who hails from "wherever" and weighs "whatever" just doesn't seem to care. The King of Sloth Style got over for his comedic nihilism in professional wrestling, and that could carry over to his WWE introduction.

Freshly Squeezed could make a splash just by sitting in the front row of WWE events, with him oftentimes facing the camera. He'd just sit there, wearing sunglasses with an unresponsive look on his face. Quite literally, he'd be no-selling all the action in the ring with his never-changing expression in the crowd.

Cassidy could make headlines in the wrestling press just for sitting in attendance at WWE shows. He can climb over barricades and interfere in matches over time. But with his lackadaisical style, who knows how long that might take?

#2. Freshly Squeezed connects with Wendy Choo in NXT

Orange Cassidy appears to not care about his profession due to his laid-back demeanor that goes beyond just putting his hands in his pockets. In a way, it's not much different from someone who sleeps on the job.

Wendy Choo is a NXT Superstar whose gimmick is that she loves to take naps. She seems to care more about sleeping than being a professional wrestler. Both her and Freshly Squeezed are comedy characters, and they might be able to blend well together under the right conditions.

If the AEW star were to make his way to NXT, him and Choo could become an entertaining duo together. Despite their style, the two stars have enough wrestling acumen to execute entertaining matches in the ring.

#1. The King of Sloth Style as the face of WWE's 24/7 Division

WWE's 24/7 Division showcases the lighter side of Monday Night RAW. The title has been a regular feature of the company's programming since being introduced on May 20, 2019.

The 24/7 Champion is typically chased around a lot, so it's reasonable to think this division conflicts with Cassidy's style. But given the proper creative direction, Cassidy could still shine in this division without having to run.

Freshly Squeezed could move out of the way when wrestlers charge at him, causing the title-hungry superstars to hurt themselves in the process. Luck could potentially often be on Cassidy's side, who may routinely manage to escape from his pursuers.

How will Orange Cassidy fare with Triple H in charge? Sound off in the comment section below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil