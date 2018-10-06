×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Booking: Shield Triple Threat for Wrestlemania (Part: 3)

Aamir Ahmed Bhutto
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
230   //    06 Oct 2018, 09:10 IST

Reigns makes his way to the ring on RAW
Reigns
makes
his way to the ring on RAW

If you haven't already, please check out Part 1 and Part 2 first.

The Aftermath of Survivor Series

The fans were left in utter silence when they saw the closing moments of Survivor Series where Reigns obliterated Rollins after their loss to The Club, all while Ambrose looked in peace from the entrance ramp. Next night, Roman Reigns kicks off RAW to thunderous jeers from the fans (reminiscent to his post-Wrestlemania reception after defeating The Undertaker). He makes his point clear that Rollins had it coming right from the start. Rollins was a weak link and would've stabbed them in the back again himself if they wouldn't have. Rollins was considering jumping the ship to Smackdown after the Styles proposal and that was not something that went well with Reigns.

Ambrose comes out to yet another thunderous heel reaction; and admits that this was Reigns' plan all along. He demands his Universal Championship match; something Reigns had bribed him to, if Ambrose lets Reigns pick Rollins apart. The match is scheduled for TLC PPV in December.

Ambrose confronts Reigns
Ambrose confronts Reigns

In the build to TLC meanwhile, Rollins is stripped off the Intercontinental Championship because of his storyline injuries sustained at the hands of the Reigns beatdown. He doesn't appear in any live broadcast leading up to the PPV.

At the TLC PPV, an hour before the Reigns vs Ambrose match, the broadcast team finds Reigns laid to waste in the backstage area. There's a steel chair right beside him; but nothing is confirmed as to who beat him. The match is called off and Ambrose is livid about it. He believes Reigns is faking the beatdown to get away with not defending the title. The Ambrose vs Reigns match is moved to the next PPV; Royal Rumble because Reigns is too beaten to compete at his 100%.

Reigns found beaten backstage
Reigns found beaten backstage

At the Royal Rumble, Reigns makes his way to the ring for his match; but the production team finds Ambrose this time laid to waste in the backstage area with a steel chair. The match again has to be called off and the Universal title ends up not being defended at the Royal Rumble as well.

Fans know who's doing this, and their speculations are put to rest when Rollins enters the Royal Rumble match at the 30th spot and goes on to win the whole thing. The fans greet Rollins with a hero's homecoming as he makes his run towards the ring, tossing out anything and everything that moves.

Seth Rollins returns
Seth Rollins returns

Rollins goes on to challenge Reigns for the Universal title at Wrestlemania; with Ambrose getting his guaranteed shot for the title at the event as well.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Shield Bullet Club Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Aamir Ahmed Bhutto
CONTRIBUTOR
- Life-long pro-wrestling fan - Aspiring film-maker - Accounting student at York University - Product Analyst for a software company
Fantasy Booking: Shield Triple Threat for Wrestlemania...
RELATED STORY
10 Matches That Must Happen At WrestleMania When Triple H...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: Shield Triple Threat For Wrestlemania...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ideas for Kenny Omega's WWE Debut
RELATED STORY
What if The Shield works a triple threat match at...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking : How WWE Should Book WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE possibly planning a Shield Triple Threat...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why the Shield Triple Threat for the Universal...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Triple Threat Matches Involving Members of The Shield
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on The Shield being part of a huge WrestleMania...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us