Fantasy Booking The Miz vs Daniel Bryan through WrestleMania 35

Dennis Stansfield FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 900 // 23 Aug 2018, 03:00 IST

At SummerSlam, The Miz defeated Daniel Bryan

This past Sunday at SummerSlam, The Miz defeated Daniel Bryan in controversial fashion. Last night on WWE Smackdown Live, the fans saw Brie Bella return and attack Miz, leading to a mixed tag team match being announced at Hell in a Cell, where Brie and Bryan will take on Miz and Maryse. It was also announced that at the Super Show-Down event in Australia in October that Miz and Bran will once again go one on one, but this time a shot at the WWE Championship will be on the line. With all this information, here is how WWE can extend this feud all the way until WrestleMania 35.

Let's start at Hell in the Cell and the mixed tag team match. The most logical decision here is to have Brie and Bryan win here as another Miz win, cheap or not, would end this feud since Miz would have two victories to zero for Bryan. Bryan getting the pinfall on Miz here to even the score at one-all would be the best decision here. Brie and Maryse will likely not play a huge role in this match.

The score will be even heading into the #1 contender's match at the Australian Super Show-Down. The result of this match will probably depend on who wins the inevitable rematch between Samoa Joe and AJ Styles at Hell in a Cell. For this story, Styles would retain at Hell in a Cell, which means that Miz would win at the Super Show-Down event and become the new #1 contender for the title. Miz would also win cleanly here, so his feud with Bryan will be over for the time being and he can focus on Styles and Survivor Series.

At Survivor Series, The Miz would defeat AJ Styles for the WWE Championship to end Styles' record-breaking reign. Here it would also be good for Miz to win cleanly to build up his momentum and credibility even more. Styles would get his rematch at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Pay Per View in December. This match wouldn't need a gimmick, but if it were to have one the best one would be a tables match, since Miz could win in flukey fashion, and Styles would still look strong heading into his next feud or the Royal Rumble match. If it is not a gimmick match, Miz would win cleanly here to keep his momentum going.

The Royal Rumble is a tricky Pay-Per-View because the main focus is usually on the Royal Rumble match itself and not the title matches, which means an unexpected mid-carder can sneak their way into the title match. Depending on their health and how they are booked, the two people that could challenge Miz at the Royal Rumble would be Jeff Hardy or Rusev. If he is healthy by January, Hardy would be a perfect opponent for Miz as the two would put on a good match and Hardy has credibility, so a clean victory over him would look good on The Miz's resume. If Miz doesn't face Hardy and if he is built well enough, Rusev is the perfect mid-carder to have a one-off match at the Rumble. Rusev and Styles put on a good match at Extreme Rules and Miz and Rusev would also have great chemistry, as seen in their brief encounter on SmackDown a couple of months ago.

Also, Lana would be able to offset any possible interference from Maryse. Whether Miz faces Hardy, Rusev, or someone else, he will win at the Royal Rumble to retain the WWE Championship. Meanwhile, in the main event of the 2019 Royal Rumble, Daniel Bryan, who up until this point in time, was feuding with the likes of Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura, will finally win the Royal Rumble match, and announce that same night that he intends to challenge The Miz for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey!

Although it is not confirmed yet, it's safe to assume that the Elimination Chamber will be the what stands between Bryan vs. The Miz at WrestleMania. The participants in the Elimination Chamber match would be The Miz, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Rusev. The Miz would draw a mid-number and would try to hide in his pod, but one of the faces will try to drag him out of it. Miz will lie low until the end and get a sneak pin, which will leave him and Styles as the Final two. Styles will come close, but Miz will find a way to pull off the victory and Miz v. Bryan would be officially set in stone for WrestleMania.

The build-up to Bryan v. Miz will be amazing and focus around their history once again, but also how Bryan has finally cleared all the obstacles in his way and how it will just be him against The Miz one on one for the title. It has to be built up as their final encounter no matter what. At WrestleMania 35, in the main event of the evening, Daniel Bryan will make the Miz tap out once and for all and win the WWE Championship on the Grandest Stage of them All.