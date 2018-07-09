Fantasy booking the Universal Championship match at Summerslam

Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar will in all likelihood defend his Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Lesnar has been missing from WWE programming for a while now and was last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia defending the Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage.

The finish of the match saw Reigns spear Lesnar through the cage with Reign's feet hitting the floor first. But due to a judgemental error on the part of the referee, Lesnar was declared the winner.

It's been two months since then and Lesnar still hasn't been seen on WWE TV. But he did find a way to show up at UFC 226 to challenge Daniel Cormier.

In spite of eclipsing CM Punk's historic 434 day WWE Championship reign and being the longest reigning champion in the modern era, Lesnar has only defended his title a mere 10 times. This has lead to massive fan outrage with fans voicing their displeasure at the situation concerning Lesnar and the Universal Title.

With Lesnar's return to the octagon being confirmed, he is excepted to drop the Universal title very soon and this will most likely happen at Summerslam (unless WWE is planning to swerve us again).

So, here is my pitch for the Universal Championship Match at Summerslam:

Our story starts at the Raw after Extreme Rules: Kurt Angle comes out to open the show and announces that Brock Lesnar has finally agreed to have a match at Summerslam. He announces three separate Beat the Clock challenge Matches for the night with the winner facing Lesnar at Summerslam.

The first match is Bobby Lashley Vs Elias. Lashley makes short work of Elias and beats him in 5 minutes 30 Seconds.

The Second match sees Drew McIntyre taking on Roman Reigns. Neither Reigns nor McIntyre is able to get a pin in the time frame.

The next and the final match has Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins squaring off. After some back and forth, Rollins manages to pin Owens with only 2 seconds remaining and is declared the new 1 contender for the Universal Champion. After the match, Rollins takes the mic and says that he will finally slay the beast at SummerSlam.

Over the next few weeks, Rollins taunts Lesnar on the mic and rechristens himself as the Beastslayer. At the go home show, Lesnar and Rollins have a stare down segment where Heyman announces that this will be Lesnar's last match in the WWE, win or lose and he plans on leaving WWE with the Universal championship. Heyman and Rollins go back and forth on the mic and the segment ends with Lesnar hitting Rollins with an F5.

The match between Rollins and Lesnar at Summerslam starts off with Lesnar dominating most part. Rollins hits Lesnar with every move he has but is unable to keep the beast down for the 3 count. Rollins goes up top for a Frog Splash but misses and Lesnar is stalking him. Lesnar hits an F5 to win the match.

The cameras then cut to the crowd who are booing Lesnar's win and we see a very familiar face sitting at the front row and it is none other than the man who Lesnar challenged at UFC 226, Daniel Cormier. Lesnar goes up to the railing and starts talking trash to DC and says this is what awaits him at the octagon. He taunts him and starts calling him names. This enrages Cormier and he jumps the railing and starts throwing punches at Lesnar.

Lesnar retaliates but Cormier hits him with a nasty suplex on the concrete floor and leaves. The announcers are about close the show when Brawn Strowman's music hits and out the Monster in the Bank. Lesnar is trying to get up but Strowman takes him with a shoulder tackle. He then hands over the MITB briefcase to Jojo (the ring announcer) and says that he is cashing in. Meanwhile, a referee has come to the ring and Lesnar is still down. Strowman brings Lesnar to the ring and hits 3 consecutive running Power slams to capture the Universal Championship.

