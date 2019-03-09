×
Fastlane 2019: 3 biggest things WWE could be planning 

Aviral Shukla
ANALYST
Preview
313   //    09 Mar 2019, 14:42 IST

Will Ambrose turn his back on his brothers?
Will Ambrose turn his back on his brothers?

On March 11 at Cleveland, Ohio, WWE presents the final pay-per-view before the WrestleMania event.

Fastlane will feature several incredible matches. The Shield will team up one more time to take on the trio of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin.

The WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan, will take on Kevin Owens for the title. Becky Lynch will face Charlotte Flair to earn a spot at the Women's Championship match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and Asuka will defend her SmackDown women's title against Mandy Rose.

While the buildup to all the matches was good to great, Fastlane will deliver on the section of match quality.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the 3 biggest things WWE could be planning for the Fastlane PPV. 

#1 The Miz turns on Shane McMahon

Will the seeds be planted on Sunday?
Will the seeds be planted on Sunday?

After a few months of buildup, The Miz and Shane McMahon eventually became tag-team partners and won the tag-team championship at the Royal Rumble 2019 pay-per-view.

The Usos then challenged the duo for the titles, and a match was made for the Elimination Chamber event. The Usos defeated them and regained the tag team gold due to the lack of chemistry between the tag team champions.

The Miz went on a rant backstage and vented his frustrations to Shane McMahon about how he failed his family. The reaction on Miz's face told us that the heel turn is very near and he might be joining the dark side once again, and being a heel suits The Miz much more than being a white-bread babyface.

Since they will take on The Usos in a rematch for the tag team titles, we will have to wait to see if the seeds are planted at Fastlane.

After all, it is one of the rumored matches for the 35th event of WrestleMania.

