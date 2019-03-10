Fastlane 2019: 3 streaks and records which could be broken at the WWE PPV

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 822 // 10 Mar 2019, 23:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Fastlane 2019

If there is one thing WWE likes particularly about stats, it is to jinx them. As the saying goes - all good things must come to an end. Streaks in WWE are no different.

Even the most revered streak in professional wrestling history - The Undertaker's legendary undefeated streak at WrestleMania - was no exception. At WrestleMania 30, WWE decided to pull the trigger and had Brock Lesnar defeat The Phenom at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Even though WWE is not advertising any streaks or records at the moment, it does not mean that there aren't any. Quite a few records are in the danger of being broken at this year's Fastlane PPV. Some of them are for good, whereas others are for the worse. In this article, we will be taking a look at a few streaks that could be potentially broken at the event.

#3 Ronda Rousey's PPV streak as the RAW Women's champion

Ronda Rousey will keep a close eye on the match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Ever since she won the RAW Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2018, Ronda Rousey has appeared in every single Pay Per View (PPV) she could appear in - either to defend her title or just for working some other matches. We are ignoring WWE Crown Jewel since the women were not allowed to perform in Saudi Arabia.

At Hell in a Cell, Rousey defended her title against Alexa Bliss. At WWE Super Show-Down, she was involved in a six women tag team match - also including the Bella Twins and the Riott Squad. She completed her storyline against Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution before facing Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2018.

Rousey had successful title defenses at TLC, Royal Rumble 2019, and Elimination Chamber against Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and Ruby Riott respectively.

At Fastlane, Rousey will not be defending her title and would be waiting to see who will make it to the WrestleMania main event with her.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement