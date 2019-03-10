Fastlane 2019: 4 big matches for WrestleMania 35 which WWE might tease/confirm at the PPV

WWE Fastlane promises to be an interesting affair

We are just hours away from WWE Fastlane 2019. Scheduled for tonight, the pay-per-view will be the last stop before the greatest and the grandest WrestleMania 35.

Well, WWE has already announced a total of nine promising matches (including the kickoff show) for the event. With The Shield reuniting (probably for the last time) to clash with Corbin, McIntyre, & Lashley, and Kevin Owens facing Bryan for the WWE Championship, as well as Becky Lynch competing against Charlotte Flair for a spot in Women's Championship match, Fastlane promises to be an interesting affair.

However, since its inception in 2015, Fastlane has always been considered as a mere filler on the road to WrestleMania. Similar is the case this year, while the show looks predictable for the most part, it will not only lay down the breadcrumbs for a few potential matches at WrestleMania 35 but would also give us a fair idea of WWE's plan for the Grandest Show of the year.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 4 blockbuster matches for WrestleMania 35 which WWE might confirm/tease at Fastlane.

#4 Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey in a triple threat match for WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch is expected to win her match against Charlotte Flair

Let's start with the obvious one.

The Man, Becky Lynch, is scheduled to face Charlotte Flair at Fastlane with an added stipulation - if she defeats Flair, she gets added to the Raw Women's Championship match between Flair and Rousey to make it a triple threat at WrestleMania.

It's a no brainer. If things turn out as expected, Lynch will defeat Charlotte Flair to earn herself a spot in the championship match on April 7.

As a matter of fact, she is very likely to walk out as the new champ on April 7, and the recent heel turn of Rousey might have guaranteed the same.

