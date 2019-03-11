×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Fastlane 2019: 4 things that WWE did right

Kaushik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.08K   //    11 Mar 2019, 11:13 IST

Fastlane pay-per-view.
Fastlane pay-per-view.

Fastlane was a good show from top to bottom. But, it was one of the most predictable shows in a long time. Apart from the Beth Pheonix and Natalya beatdown, the night was mostly as expected.

There were no title changes. Expectedly so, because this is not one of the major pay-per-views and with Wrestlemania on the horizon, this was the right course of action taken by WWE.

The in-ring was good with the WWE title match being the best. The US title match was also a very good match. Some storylines progressed and new storylines were added for Wrestlemania.

Here are 4 things that WWE did right at Fastlane:

#1 Shane Mcmohan heel turn

Shane finally turned heel.
Shane finally turned heel.

A heel turn in the tag team of Shane Mcmohan and The Miz was coming. WWE decided to go with the McMahon turn, and it worked perfectly. This is the first heel turn for Shane Mcmohan after his return to the company in 2016.

The face act of Shane was getting a bit stale. Moreover, Shane was a decent heel when he started in the company as an onscreen personality about 20 years old.

This effectively sets up the match with Miz at Wrestlemania. The Miz would look to get revenge on Shane for the attack at Fastlane. Shane, on the other hand, would be the boss that makes the life of the A-Lister miserable leading up to Wrestlemania.

#2 The Kofi Kingston set-up

What does Vince have in store for Kofi next?
What does Vince have in store for Kofi next?
Advertisement

Kofi Kingston was set-up by the chairman of the company, Vince Mcmohan. After seemingly agreeing to The New Day's request, that Kofi is added to the WWE championship match, Kingston was forced to face The Bar in a two-on-one handicap match.

To stack the odds further against the New Day member, both Sheamus and Cesaro were allowed to be in the ring at the same time.

What followed was a thorough beatdown from The Bar. The crowd hated the outcome.

But ultimately it helped Kofi because he was portrayed as a sympathetic babyface that got screwed up by the higher-ups. When Kingston eventually gets his match at Wrestlemania against Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship, it would mean so much more and the crowd would be firmly behind Kofi.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 New Day The Bar The Miz Shane McMahon
Kaushik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Just an avid sports lover that likes to write about football, F1, WWE, and some other sports. Biased towards Liverpool FC and Scuderia Ferrari. A supporter of Northeast United (hometown club).
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon booked Kofi Kingston against The Bar 
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019: 5 reasons why Kofi Kingston lost against The Bar
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane News: Kofi Kingston included in a match at the PPV
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Best Tag Team in the World should not split at WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors : 5 biggest rumours heading into Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
4 possible heel turns and returns that could happen at WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 7 Shocking decisions WWE could make
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019: 5 Bold predictions in this WWE PPV
RELATED STORY
7 things we saw in WWE in February 2019 that prove Vince McMahon is a man of his word
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us