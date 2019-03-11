×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fastlane 2019: 5 fallouts from the last PPV before WrestleMania 35

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.70K   //    11 Mar 2019, 08:53 IST

The Shield's final match and WWE's swerves for Kofi Kingston were the highlights of Fastlane
The Shield's final match and WWE's swerves for Kofi Kingston were the highlights of Fastlane

WWE Fastlane, surprisingly delivered this past Sunday, despite the card being rather uninteresting ahead of the show, which is the last PPV before The Show of Shows, WrestleMania 35.

Most of the matches on the card set up a future WrestleMania 35 match or feud, with the PPV confirming another match for the big event as Becky Lynch won her match against Charlotte Flair by disqualification, following an attack by WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, on Becky Lynch.

There were no title changes at Fastlane as The Usos defended their SmackDown Tag Team titles, Asuka retained the SmackDown Women's title as she defeated Mandy Rose, while Sasha Banks and Bayley won their match against Tamina and Nia Jax. The Revival once again retained their RAW Tag Team titles as they defeated Aleister Black & Ricochet and Chad Gable & Bobby Roode at Fastlane, while Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe also won their matches to retain the WWE Championship and United States Championship, respectively.

Let's take a look at all the 5 fallouts from Fastlane 2019:

#1 Shane McMahon vs The Miz for WrestleMania 35

Shane McMahon vs The Miz is all but confirmed for WrestleMania 35
Shane McMahon vs The Miz is all but confirmed for WrestleMania 35

At Fastlane, the expected happened - Shane McMahon turned heel on The Miz, following their loss to The Usos in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. The Miz was once again pinned, and after a hug with his father on ringside, The Miz was attacked by Shane McMahon, turning McMahon heel.

Shane McMahon has been a constant fixture over the last few years at WrestleMania, and this feud between him and The Miz, just under a month before WrestleMania 35, sets up a match between the two at the marquee show. It's surprising that WWE turned Shane heel considering The Miz is great as a heel, but a Shane heel run is something we haven't seen in quite a while.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2018 The Shield WWE Kofi Kingston The Miz
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 things that should happen at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 things you need to know before the PPV
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019: 4 big matches for WrestleMania 35 which WWE might tease/confirm at the PPV
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Another Shield reunion in 2019 is unnecessary and boring
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Major surprises that could influence the WrestleMania 35 card
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Interesting things that could happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019 : 3 things that Finn Balor can do at this WWE PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 things we wouldn't see coming at the PPV
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019 : 3 Biggest shockers WWE could be planning for the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 things that must not happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us