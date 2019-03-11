Fastlane 2019: 5 fallouts from the last PPV before WrestleMania 35

The Shield's final match and WWE's swerves for Kofi Kingston were the highlights of Fastlane

WWE Fastlane, surprisingly delivered this past Sunday, despite the card being rather uninteresting ahead of the show, which is the last PPV before The Show of Shows, WrestleMania 35.

Most of the matches on the card set up a future WrestleMania 35 match or feud, with the PPV confirming another match for the big event as Becky Lynch won her match against Charlotte Flair by disqualification, following an attack by WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, on Becky Lynch.

There were no title changes at Fastlane as The Usos defended their SmackDown Tag Team titles, Asuka retained the SmackDown Women's title as she defeated Mandy Rose, while Sasha Banks and Bayley won their match against Tamina and Nia Jax. The Revival once again retained their RAW Tag Team titles as they defeated Aleister Black & Ricochet and Chad Gable & Bobby Roode at Fastlane, while Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe also won their matches to retain the WWE Championship and United States Championship, respectively.

Let's take a look at all the 5 fallouts from Fastlane 2019:

#1 Shane McMahon vs The Miz for WrestleMania 35

Shane McMahon vs The Miz is all but confirmed for WrestleMania 35

At Fastlane, the expected happened - Shane McMahon turned heel on The Miz, following their loss to The Usos in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. The Miz was once again pinned, and after a hug with his father on ringside, The Miz was attacked by Shane McMahon, turning McMahon heel.

Shane McMahon has been a constant fixture over the last few years at WrestleMania, and this feud between him and The Miz, just under a month before WrestleMania 35, sets up a match between the two at the marquee show. It's surprising that WWE turned Shane heel considering The Miz is great as a heel, but a Shane heel run is something we haven't seen in quite a while.

