Fastlane News: United States Championship Fatal-4-Way Match added to event

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
804   //    11 Mar 2019, 04:09 IST

The new United States Champion has a tough test ahead of him tonight
The new United States Champion has a tough test ahead of him tonight

What's the story?

While R-Truth may have lost his United States Championship this week, he's already looking to get back in the hunt. Thanks to Samoa Joe, though, he'll get his shot tonight, along with two other SmackDown Live Superstars.

In case you didn't know...

On the March 5th edition of SmackDown Live, R-Truth defended his United States Championship in a Fatal-4-Way match. Truth took on Andrade, Rey Mysterio, and Samoa Joe, with the Samoan Submission Machine walking away with the gold.

This was Joe's first title win on the main roster, and he managed to pull this off by pinning Andrade, not R-Truth. During Fastlane, it was revealed that Carmella had been running around with a petition in an attempt to earn him a rematch. Zelina Vega interrupted her, attempting to thwart her plans. In the middle of the argument, the new US Champion made the decision for them.

The heart of the matter

While Carmella and Vega were arguing over who was the rightful challenger, Samoa Joe interrupted them. Joe said that it doesn't matter who he faces, and he'd be happy to put Truth, Andrade, even Rey Mysterio to sleep.

After that, it was revealed that Joe would defend his new title against all three men in a rematch of the match on SmackDown Live.

What's next?

Samoa Joe just captured his first piece of main roster gold, and with WrestleMania right around the corner, it would be a shame to see him lose it so soon. With the Samoan Submission Machine looking to finally make his WrestleMania moment, he'll have to silence critics and put three of the best superstars on SmackDown Live down tonight.

Will R-Truth reclaim the US Championship? Will Samoa Joe overcome the odds tonight? Tune into Fastlane tonight to find out!

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for two years now. While he mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod or @GregBushSK on Twitter.
