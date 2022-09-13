"Feel better, my queen" - Fans react after former WWE star Eva Marie gets admitted to ER

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie has been in the news lately as she was recently admitted to the emergency room following an allergic reaction. Marie reportedly went into anaphylactic shock as several fans took to Twitter to share their support for the former Divas Search winner.

Eva Marie posted a TikTok clip about her health and revealed that she suffered a massive allergic reaction to fire ants.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Eva Marie says she had to go to the ER for anaphylactic shock over Labor Day weekend due to a massive allergic reaction to fire ants. Eva Marie says she had to go to the ER for anaphylactic shock over Labor Day weekend due to a massive allergic reaction to fire ants. https://t.co/15CgJJcXcv

As you can see below, many concerned fans sent their best wishes to Eva Marie on social media and hoped for her quick recovery.

2k.attires.creator @2kattirescreato Wishing Eva Marie speedy recovery Wishing Eva Marie speedy recovery 💖

A section of the fanbase knew a thing or two about fire ants and empathized with Marie while recalling their horrible experiences:

Noelle @_zombiefiregirl @ryansatin Poor Eva. I remember getting my foot eaten up by fire ants in Louisiana. I had to poor water on my foot to get them off. It hurt so damn bad. @ryansatin Poor Eva. I remember getting my foot eaten up by fire ants in Louisiana. I had to poor water on my foot to get them off. It hurt so damn bad.

Kevin Hough @ccibif_hough @natalieevamarie Wow...terrible. Hope you feel better. Fire ants have strategy, hey climb on most often undetected and all at once by signal they lay into you. Nasty little creatures. @natalieevamarie Wow...terrible. Hope you feel better. Fire ants have strategy, hey climb on most often undetected and all at once by signal they lay into you. Nasty little creatures.

fire ants BAD 🔥🐜👎 @FireAntsBad @ryansatin Smh, that's terrible, speedy recovery! It seems like it's getting worse. How many more fire ants travesties before we organize and fight back these devil dogs? @ryansatin Smh, that's terrible, speedy recovery! It seems like it's getting worse. How many more fire ants travesties before we organize and fight back these devil dogs? https://t.co/V4gJslmAg3

The Notorious Pa™ @notoriouspa2016 @natalieevamarie and in my experiences with them, the itching that will happen a few days later is horrible....... @natalieevamarie and in my experiences with them, the itching that will happen a few days later is horrible.......

Duke Manyweather @BigDuke50 @ryansatin It’s bad in Texas where we are at right now @ryansatin It’s bad in Texas where we are at right now

While on the other hand, some fans saw the funny side of Marie's unfortunate situation:

ØØ_Se7eN_🖐👁 @Se7eNDeadly1 Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega was bad enough, but WHY WOULD ORANGE CASSIDY BITE EVA MARIE!? Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega was bad enough, but WHY WOULD ORANGE CASSIDY BITE EVA MARIE!? https://t.co/9BZX5t9q9s

Why was Eva Marie released from WWE in 2021?

Much to the WWE Universe's shock, Eva Marie was re-signed by the company and was positioned as a manager in May last year. Labeled the "Eva-Lution" project, Marie played the character of a "celebrity" who wanted to help other talents get more recognition.

Doudrop was named as Eva Marie's protégé, but the alliance failed to get over with the fans during its brief run. Marie was written off on TV in September to allow her to focus on a movie and was eventually released the following month as part of the budget cuts.

Dave Meltzer reported in the newsletter that despite having a fantastic look, Eva Marie did not make the most of her second opportunity in WWE. Here's what was revealed regarding the reason for her WWE exit:

"She left to do some acting work right after she [returned] she wasn't getting over. She's not young, you know. Great look, of course, great look and all that, great body, but she left. So, I think that probably was held against her. It was an idea, but she wasn't that good of a wrestler at all. It wasn't going to work. They gave her a chance."

While Eva Marie might not have a future in pro wrestling, the controversial star has been incredibly successful outside the ring, and Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes her a speedy recovery.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA