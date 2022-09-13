"Feel better, my queen" - Fans react after former WWE star Eva Marie gets admitted to ER

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie has been in the news lately as she was recently admitted to the emergency room following an allergic reaction. Marie reportedly went into anaphylactic shock as several fans took to Twitter to share their support for the former Divas Search winner.
Eva Marie posted a TikTok clip about her health and revealed that she suffered a massive allergic reaction to fire ants.
As you can see below, many concerned fans sent their best wishes to Eva Marie on social media and hoped for her quick recovery.
A section of the fanbase knew a thing or two about fire ants and empathized with Marie while recalling their horrible experiences:
While on the other hand, some fans saw the funny side of Marie's unfortunate situation:
Why was Eva Marie released from WWE in 2021?
Much to the WWE Universe's shock, Eva Marie was re-signed by the company and was positioned as a manager in May last year. Labeled the "Eva-Lution" project, Marie played the character of a "celebrity" who wanted to help other talents get more recognition.
Doudrop was named as Eva Marie's protégé, but the alliance failed to get over with the fans during its brief run. Marie was written off on TV in September to allow her to focus on a movie and was eventually released the following month as part of the budget cuts.
Dave Meltzer reported in the newsletter that despite having a fantastic look, Eva Marie did not make the most of her second opportunity in WWE. Here's what was revealed regarding the reason for her WWE exit:
"She left to do some acting work right after she [returned] she wasn't getting over. She's not young, you know. Great look, of course, great look and all that, great body, but she left. So, I think that probably was held against her. It was an idea, but she wasn't that good of a wrestler at all. It wasn't going to work. They gave her a chance."
While Eva Marie might not have a future in pro wrestling, the controversial star has been incredibly successful outside the ring, and Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes her a speedy recovery.
