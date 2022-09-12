Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie admitted to the ER on Labor Day

According to recent reports, Eva Marie was taken to the emergency room on Labor Day weekend due to a bad allergic reaction.

The former WWE Superstar has been out of the spotlight since her release from the company back in November 4, 2021, but a recent health scare has a lot of people talking about her once again.

Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX recently took to social media to report that Eve Marie was taken to the emergency room on Labor Day weekend due to going into anaphylactic shock after having a bad allergic reaction to fire ants. Tweeting out:

"Eva Marie says she had to go to the ER on anaphylactic shock over Labor Day weekend due to a massive allergic reaction to fire ants."

Eva Marie is still keeping up with the WWE product

Even though the former Total Divas star was released by WWE for the second time last November, she still seems to be keeping up with the current product.

On the September 6 episode of NXT 2.0, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. defeated the former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction, much to the surprise of the WWE Universe.

The victory led to Marie taking to social media to praise her former protege, tweeting out:

"My girl @DoudropWWE is everything shine baby shine *two sparkle emojis* *raising hands emoji* #WWENXT *three glowing star emojis*," Eva Marie said in a tweet.

Doudrop clearly appreciated the support and responded to her friend by tweeting out:

"@natalieevamarie Love you sis! *women with bunny ears emoji* *red heart emoji* *fire emoji*," Doudrop responded in a tweet.

It's really cool to see that the two women formed a bond with one another during Marie's second run with the company.

What are your thoughts on Marie's health scare? Would you like to see her make another return to WWE somewhere down the line? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

