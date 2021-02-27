Female SmackDown Superstar wants to wrestle Rey Mysterio

Current WWE Superstars continue to remain in awe of SmackDown's Rey Mysterio. He has been wrestling for over three decades and still looks as great as ever in the ring. One Superstar particularly mentioned wanting to get in the ring with the legendary luchador.

As SmackDown was going on, former Women's Champion Bayley has tweeted that she wants to wrestle Rey Mysterio.

I want to wrestle @reymysterio — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 27, 2021

Rey Mysterio teamed up with his son - Dominik Mysterio - on SmackDown against Chad Gable and Otis, who turned heel a week ago. Unfortunately for the father-son duo, Alpha Academy picked up the victory. Meanwhile, Bayley was not on the show in any capacity despite her entertaining talk show segment last week.

WWE has largely stayed away from intergender wrestling, save for the occasional squash against somebody like James Ellsworth or Reginald. Some fans feel that there would be a lack of believability in a match between a male and a female Superstar in WWE.

That argument is squashed when it comes to Rey Mysterio, who technically could have a "realistic" match against the likes of Bayley and Sasha Banks. Whether WWE would even consider booking such a match is another question altogether.

Bayley showed praise for another SmackDown star as well

Rey Mysterio was not the only SmackDown star who was subject to Bayley's praises. The Role Model also tweeted that she wants to team with Apollo Crews, who also turned heel on last week's SmackDown.

Crews has enjoyed a major upturn in his character work after snapping last week and assaulting Big E. The former Uhaa Nation cut a promo and said that he would represent his roots on SmackDown - his country of origin, Nigeria. Crews then impressively defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.

It remains to be seen how far he can go as a vicious heel. He might want to take some inspiration from Bayley, who has thrived in a villainous role on SmackDown. That could particularly happen if her suggestion comes true.

Bayley could team with Apollo Crews against Rey Mysterio and another female Superstar on a future episode of SmackDown, thus fulfilling both of her wrestling itches from tonight.