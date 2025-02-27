Female superstar to quit WWE after Dominik Mysterio costs her Elimination Chamber match? Looking at the chances

WWE Elimination Chamber is right around the corner, and the fans are waiting for the stacked list of stars to compete in the unforgiving steel structure. However, there are some interferences that are expected to take place during the match, which could end up being a nightmare for numerous stars on the Road to WrestleMania.

Dominik Mysterio could interfere in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, trying to distract Liv Morgan's archrival, Bianca Belair, which could eventually lead to her elimination. Further, the EST of WWE could end up quitting the Stamford-based company, just to take some time off before returning even stronger.

Bianca Belair and Naomi lost their Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez this week on RAW. Both former champions are now set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Bianca Belair has not been on a very exciting run over the past few months. The former WrestleMania main-eventer has locked herself in the tag team division and needs a massive boost to get back into the Women's Championship picture.

While Elimination Chamber is a massive way to announce her return to the title scene, Dominik Mysterio could interfere in the match, which could eventually lead to Liv Morgan pinning Belair and eliminating her.

In frustration of her continuous losses and failed opportunities, Belair could quit WWE to take some time off and repackage herself, before returning in the grandest way possible.

(Please Note: This is just speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Bianca Belair teased an intergender match in WWE recently

The EST of WWE, after losing her Women's Tag Team titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, sent out an intriguing post on X. The former Women's Champion replied to a fan's post, stating that she wanted a match with Dominik Mysterio as payback for costing her the titles.

"At this point… give us a match with Dom," Belair said.

While Dominik Mysterio vs. Bianca Belair getting official seems highly unlikely, fans will have to wait and see what the Stamford-based company has in store for both stars on the Road to WrestleMania.

