Bianca Belair wants to face 27-year-old male WWE Superstar

Bianca Belair had a rough outing on the latest edition of WWE RAW as she and Naomi lost their Women's Tag Team Titles in a shocking fashion. The EST of WWE is now looking for some revenge. She recently shared her desire to step into the ring with the man who cost them the titles.

Bianca Belair and Naomi unsuccessfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of RAW. The match was marred by interference from Dominik Mysterio.

Dirty Dom used every dirty trick in the book to prevent the babyfaces from retaining their titles. While Naomi took out Dom during the closing moments, the distraction allowed Raquel Rodriguez to smash her opponent's head into the ring post.

This helped the Miracle Kid pick up the win for her team and become a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion in the process.

Earlier today, an X user requested Bianca Belair and Naomi to get in the ring with Dominik Mysterio as payback for costing them the titles.

Belair responded to the fan by asking WWE to give her the 27-year-old in an intergender match.

"At this point… give us a match with Dom," Belair said.

Check out her tweet below:

What's next for Bianca Belair in WWE?

The EST will head to Canada for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.

Bianca Belair will join Naomi, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez in a high-stakes match. The winner will go on to challenge either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Mami is set to defend her title against the Damage CTRL member on the RAW after Elimination Chamber.

Should Ripley and Belair win their respective matches, fans could see a blockbuster rivalry at The Show of Shows this year.

