Bianca Belair sends a five-word message to Naomi after they lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Bianca Belair recently sent a five-word message to Naomi. The duo lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Belair and Naomi lost the title to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who are now three-time champions. The Judgment Day duo ended Belair and Naomi's 73-day title reign. The gold was originally won by Belair and Jade Cargill. Due to an injury to The Storm, Naomi replaced her.

On X, Belair reacted to Naomi's post after they lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. The EST claimed she was proud of them despite the loss.

"I’m. So. Proud. Of. Us." Belair wrote.

Check out Belair's post on X below.

Sam Roberts believes WWE is setting up Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for WrestleMania 41

Sam Roberts has predicted Bianca Belair to win the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match to set up a showdown between The EST and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's World Championship.

Belair will set foot inside the Elimination Chamber against five other women, including Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, and Bayley.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said that a victory for Belair in Toronto would lead to Naomi's heel turn. He said:

"I think the Elimination Chamber Match does come down to Bianca Belair versus Naomi. 'We're [Belair and Naomi] going to make sure that one of us wins, and as long as one of us wins, and we're going to teamwork until the very end,'" Roberts said. "And I think Bianca Belair beats Naomi and Bianca Belair versus Rhea Ripley becomes your WrestleMania match. But I [also] think it's the beginning of the deterioration between Naomi and Bianca Belair."

Belair could be returning to the singles division now that she has dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see how things will pan out at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

