Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 41 challenger will be determined at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto on March 1. Six superstars will compete in the titular contest to earn the opportunity.

Ad

WWE analyst Sam Roberts feels the company is building towards a showdown fans will salivate over, and it is between The Eradicator and Bianca Belair. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts speculated that the Women's Elimination Chamber will come down to the Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi. The analyst feels The Glow's rumored heel turn could go in full swing after the 35-year-old picks up the victory.

"I think the Elimination Chamber Match does come down to Bianca Belair versus Naomi. 'We're [Belair and Naomi] going to make sure that one of us wins, and as long as one of us wins, and we're going to teamwork until the very end,'" Roberts said. "And I think Bianca Belair beats Naomi and Bianca Belair versus Rhea Ripley becomes your WrestleMania match. But I [also] think it's the beginning of the deterioration between Naomi and Bianca Belair." [From 49:50 to 50:28]

Ad

Trending

Check out his comments in the video below:

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

The EST and The Eradicator have been vocal about their desire to face each other on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Could Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas be the destination for their first main roster program? Only time will tell.

Sam Roberts wonders how Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley could affect the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Bianca Belair and Naomi are slated to defend their belts against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the Elimination Chamber 2025 go-home episode of RAW tonight.

Ad

Sam Roberts continued to discuss the potential dissension between Belair and The Glow. The wrestling analyst noted the RAW after WrestleMania could be when Jade Cargill returns. Anything pertaining to the mystery attacker angle will only be explored post-Mania.

"I don't think Bianca Belair is going to beat Rhea Ripley. She could, but I think it'll be a great match, and post-WrestleMania is where you get the discovery—maybe even the RAW after WrestleMania—that it was Naomi [behind Jade Cargill's attack]," Roberts said. "And you can have Bianca Belair lose to Rhea Ripley."

Ad

Ad

Naomi recently touched upon a potential heel turn, stating she was open to it if done right. However, The Glow shunned away the notion she was the one behind the Jade Cargill attack.

If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback