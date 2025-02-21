Naomi claims she will become a "nasty" villain on WWE SmackDown

Since returning to WWE in January 2024, Naomi has proved she is a valuable commodity on SmackDown. However, she may have reached a glass ceiling.

The Anoa'i family member's on-screen character may need to evolve to break the proverbial glass ceiling. She touched on this subject while speaking to HUGE POP! with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas.

According to the former TNA Knockouts Champion, there is no room for stagnant characters on the weekly shows. Although she loves her babyface persona, she entertained the possibility of a heel turn. The 37-year-old feels if she had to move to the dark side, she would be a "nasty" and "dirty" heel, a side she has not explored before. However, she did note that she didn't want to force anything.

"I do love what Naomi has done and become at this point. However, I don't ever want to become stagnant, complacent, or just coasting. I feel like there is a time for The Glow to change and evolve, and so I'm always up for it. But also, I don't want to force anything," Naomi said.

She noted it would be a "big deal" because right now she has established a good relationship with the WWE fans, but that would drastically change if she ever had to embrace a heel turn.

"The timing has to be right. For me to change after being so connected and established, and something that still works, I would want it to be worth it and go all in. [...] I got to be nasty, dirty, something y'all ain't never seen before. Everything's got to change, and I'm up for it," she added. [From 53:22 to 54:48]

Check out her comments in the video below:

Despite being open to a heel turn, The Glow has assured she was not the one who put Jade Cargill on the shelf.

Naomi has not won the Women's Title on SmackDown since re-signing with WWE

Since January 2024, Naomi has attempted to win the top prize of the SmackDown women's division but to no avail. Be that as it may, her impressive rivalry with Nia Jax was noteworthy, until The Irresistible Force finally dropped the Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton when the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

Naomi has a big match ahead of her. At Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1, The Glow will join five other women inside the Elimination Chamber. The winner will face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

