Female WWE official comments on Austin Theory's incredible body transformation on Instagram

WWE referee Jessika Carr recently commented on Austin Theory's picture on Instagram that showcased the former United States Champion's body transformation.

Theory has come a long way since making his professional wrestling debut in 2016. The 25-year-old signed with WWE in 2019. While his first run on the main roster was lackluster, he has had a meteoric rise in his second stint on RAW, working closely with Vince McMahon for a brief period of time.

Austin recently posted a picture collage on Instagram which showcased how far he has come since 2012. The photo also caught the eye of Jessika Carr, who had a few encouraging words for the RAW star.

"Where it started. 2012 to 2022. Enjoy the process,"- Theory wrote

You can check out Carr's comment in the picture attached below:

Jessika Carr's commented "Let's go" on Austin's picture

Austin Theory will be in action at Survivor Series this weekend. The 25-year-old will take on Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match for the United States title.

Austin Theory has displayed a new side of him in WWE recently

Ever since failing to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins on RAW, Austin Theory has displayed a new side of him. The former NXT star has stated that he's no longer the future and is focused on the present.

The former United States Champion was inches away from reclaiming the title when Bobby Lashley brutally attacked him. This led to Rollins picking up the victory.

During a recent interview with NBC10 Boston, Lashley explained the reason behind his actions:

"That United States Championship is mine. He was going to steal my championship, so I wasn't going to let that happen. So now he's deemed as one of the biggest dummies in professional wrestling for cashing it in when he shouldn't have. But at the same time, he had his reasoning for doing it," said Lashley.

Both Lashley and Theory will have a chance to reclaim the title at WWE's upcoming premium live event. Who do you think will come out on top at Survivor Series? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

