Bobby Lashley has explained why he cost Austin Theory the United States Championship against Seth Rollins.

Two weeks ago on WWE RAW, the 25-year-old star cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Visionary for the US Title. After hitting the latter with the A-Town Down, he went for the pinfall but was attacked by The All Mighty. This allowed Seth Rollins to win the match and retain the title.

Speaking to NBC10 Boston, Bobby Lashley stated that he cost Theory the match because he believes that the United States Championship belongs to him, and he would not let the latter take it for himself.

"That United States Championship is mine. He was going to steal my championship, so I wasn't going to let that happen. So now he's deemed as one of the biggest dummies in professional wrestling for cashing it in when he shouldn't have. But at the same time, he had his reasoning for doing it," said Lashley.

However, Lashley feels that Theory has found a reason to prove himself following the failed cash-in:

"And now I think he has this big chip on his shoulder and I think that he wants to regain some sense of respect from people, and not being called a dummy for cashing it in. So I think that right now he's in a position of his career where he's just gonna go and fight everybody until he starts getting the respect that he wants." (2:51-3:27)

Bobby Lashley will collide in a triple threat match for the US Title at WWE Survivor Series

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The All Mighty and Austin Theory were involved in a brawl after the latter's match against Mustafa Ali.

It was announced during the show that Bobby Lashley and Theory will face Seth Rollins in a triple threat match at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday for the coveted United States Championship. All three stars have held the title before, and it'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious at the event.

