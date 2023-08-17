Female WWE star to return after 339 days on SmackDown? Return possibility analyzed

SmackDown could see the return of a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion this week. With rumors that The Bloodline won't be around on Friday, WWE could be trying to bring in viewers with a return.

The last time the WWE Universe saw Aliyah was back on September 12th when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Damage CTRL after a 14-day reign. Aliyah and Raquel originally captured the gold after winning the 2022 Women's Tag Title Tournament.

Aliyah took time off to recover from an elevated first rib and AC sprain but has since been cleared. Actually, she's been cleared for quite a while, and fans awaiting her return may finally be getting what they want.

"Do people still make signs? I need y’all’s help coming up with one that won’t get confiscated at the door." (@WWE_Aliyah)

Aliyah took to Twitter today to ask her fans for help making signs that "won't get confiscated at the door." While signs don't populate the crowds like they did back in the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras, we still see some great ones on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

There've been several reports over the years, though, of WWE confiscating signs. Whether they mention the competition, are pushing for their favorites that may not be getting the attention they want, or bring up some unsavory behind-the-scenes issues, security will take a sign in a heartbeat.

Have Aliyah signs been taken in the past? What idea could she have that may lead to them being confiscated?

What's Aliyah's next move when she returns to WWE SmackDown?

Usually, when a member of a tag team gets injured, the team reunites upon their return. That won't be the case for Aliyah, as Raquel Rodriguez was moved to Monday Night RAW since the injury.

With her partner on an entirely different brand, Aliyah will have to adjust her game plan. But what does that look like? With Iyo Sky and Damage CTRL holding the WWE Women's Championship and Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in the chase, it doesn't seem likely that she'll get a shot at that title anytime soon. She could form a new tag team, although it's slim pickings at the moment.

Most of the women on SmackDown are already paired up or are focused solely on singles gold. We could see her align with Shotzi and Zelina Vega, two women who have been a thorn in the side of Damage CTRL. But that wouldn't be a long-term move, as Zelina is tied up with the LWO.

She and Shotzi could form a tag team and challenge for the titles, but it might be time for Aliyah to finally step out on her own. The 28-year-old superstar started to impress fans during her tag run with Raquel last year and may end up an exciting surprise as a singles competitor if given the chance.

Whatever happens next, we hope that Aliyah returns to SmackDown soon.

