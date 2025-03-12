Female WWE star to sell her soul to The Rock ahead of massive match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar The Rock has kickstarted his ambitious goal of taking over the company. The Final Boss has already managed to get John Cena by his side and would field him as his Undisputed WWE Champion if the latter wins against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Interestingly, it seems Naomi could soon follow suit and sell her soul to The Brahma Bull.

The Glow confessed to attacking Jade Cargill in the parking lot back in November 2024 on last week’s episode of SmackDown. While the revelation didn’t help her keep Bianca Belair on her side, it did invite a furious Cargill to the ring. The Storm brutally assaulted her and laid her out on the mat with the Jaded.

Naomi had claimed that she attacked the former AEW star for the sake of Belair. She highlighted that Cargill was just profiting off the experience and hard work of The EST of WWE while she just stood on the sidelines and watched. Despite this, the former women's champion has now been abandoned by Belair and has been assaulted by The Storm twice.

This could trigger The Glow to get back at Jade Cargill. The two-time former WWE Women’s Champion could launch another backstage ambush on The Storm. This time, however, she could be standing with The Rock, agreeing to sell her soul to him.

This would add more fire to the Cargill-Naomi feud and could also result in them facing each other at WrestleMania 41. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Naomi could have been working with The Rock all this time to take over WWE

Naomi feuded with WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax before Tiffany Stratton eventually cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title. Notably, The Glow received multiple title shots during this time, while the previous champion, Bayley, didn’t get her official title rematch.

While there has been no official confirmation so far, there is a chance that The Final Boss could be behind denying The Role Model her rematch in favor of Naomi. Since she was already stepping on the toes of one friend, the babyface would have found it easier to attack Jade Cargill and replace her as the Women’s Tag Team Champion.

With no support system to fall back on, Naomi could unveil her true colors. Now that Bianca Belair has abandoned The Glow, she could be The Rock’s candidate for the WWE Women’s Championship and attack the EST of WWE if she wins the title.

This could be followed by The Final Boss giving Naomi a title shot using his authority after 'Mania. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Belair and Naomi.

