Female WWE Superstar says she could be the mystery hacker

The mystery hacker storyline on SmackDown is gradually unfolding to be a great TV angle. The anticipation for the big revelation has been building up perfectly with each passing week and there is, of course, a lot of speculation with regards to the identity of the mystery man or woman.

A new video popped up on the Twitter handle which goes by the name 'The Message'. The video featured a montage of clips from SmackDown with the mystery hacker sending a message in a distorted voice.

Ember Moon, who has been out of action since the end of 2019 due to an injury, commented on the video with a cheeky comment hinting that she could be the person responsible for the glitches and interruptions on SmackDown.

Maybe it is me yall.... live and love this!!! https://t.co/ifSfekAvWA — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 21, 2020

Just like Moon, a majority of the WWE fanbase is also loving the mysterious hacker storyline.

Mustafa Ali has been tipped to be unveiled as the hacker, but that's just speculation at the moment and we would have to patiently wait for the much-hyped revelation.

When it comes to Ember Moon, the former NXT Superstar has not been seen on WWE TV since September 2019. The Superstar injured her Achilles and there is a lot of uncertainty with regards to the timeline of her recovery.

Injuries of such nature could keep athletes sidelined for four to 18 months, depending on the severity of the injury and the rehabilitation process. The mystery hacker may not be Ember Moon after all but we love the teaser and the fact that she appreciates the storyline.

Who do you think is the hacker? Let us know your picks in the comments section.