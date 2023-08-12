Feud with WWE legend, potential reunion? 4 directions for Austin Theory after losing the US Title on SmackDown

Austin Theory's "forever" reign is over. Vince McMahon's former on-screen protege lost his coveted United States Championship to the legendary Rey Mysterio on the August 11 edition of SmackDown.

The Now had a fantastic title run, and losing the gold is a tough pill to swallow. However, Theory must move on, possibly to bigger and better things.

On that note, let's look at four directions for Austin Theory after losing the US Title on SmackDown.

#4. Austin Theory has unfinished business with the LWO

The Now felt he could have gotten the easy way out by attacking Santos Escobar, slated to battle for the US Title on SmackDown. However, Adam Pearce had other plans as he replaced Escobar with Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio won the US Championship, but Theory does not let the "injustice" slide so easily. Expect the 26-year-old to target the LWO, especially the new United States Champion.

Having said that, Escobar may also want revenge for Theory's heinous assaults. Thus, the LWO-Theory saga may be far from over.

#3. AJ Styles steps up to the arrogant former US Champion

AJ Styles recently defeated Karrion Kross.

After months of trading victories and eerie mind games, AJ Styles seemingly settled his score with Karrion Kross, ending their program.

The Phenomenal One now needs a new opponent. Enter Austin Theory, a brash, arrogant SmackDown Superstar that respects no one. Styles will bring the best out of the youngster and put him to the test.

Theory would gain a massive boost by defeating a future Hall of Famer like "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles.

#2. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis jump to SmackDown to reunite with Theory

Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano have a rich history together.

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis were rehired last summer during Triple H's rehiring spree. However, injuries have impeded their momentum. Moreover, the creative team hasn't provided the duo with a definitive creative, which has only aggravated their plight.

Both men are currently on hiatus, and it's the perfect time to re-insert them into the limelight. However, the change in fortunes would require Lumis and Gargano to jump ship to SmackDown and reunite with Theory.

By re-forming The Way, Theory would gain some much-needed allies on the blue brand. This would pave the way for faction feuds with the likes of The LWO, The O.C., and Bobby Lashley's newly formed trio.

#1. Edge vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge finally returned to SmackDown to hype the celebration of his 25th anniversary. The Ultimate Opportunist will now face Sheamus next week in Toronto to celebrate his silver jubilee.

Although Triple H could book a standard one-on-one match and hand Edge the win for pop, it would be better if the first-time dream encounter sets up a storyline for The Rated-R Superstar.

Theory, who loves to make his name at the expense of legends, could target Edge. The Now already owns a win over the Canadian veteran, which makes a rematch more compelling.

