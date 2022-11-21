FIFA World Cup, USA vs. Wales: What message did WWE's Liv Morgan send ahead of the Group B game?

USA vs. Wales is the next match at the FIFA World Cup 2022, and multiple WWE Superstars, including Liv Morgan, sent messages to support their team. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion, hailing from New Jersey, is naturally an avid fan of USMNT.

The Miracle Kid signed with WWE in 2014. Her main roster breakthrough came after three years as part of the Riott Squad, with her belief paying off in a major way.

Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank 2022. She is currently on her path to redemption against Ronda Rousey, who defeated her for the title at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Morgan occasionally breaks character on social media. World Cup Week 1 was no exception as she reverted to her bubbly, bright persona to address the men’s team. Her prediction for the USA vs. Wales match, though repetitive, expressed her belief clearly:

“I believe that we will win!” Liv chanted.

Xavier Woods joined Liv Morgan in her chant. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, and Ricochet also lent their support to the USA, while other superstars favored their home countries.

Ridge Holland and Butch acknowledged England, while Bobby Roode believes Canada will win their first FIFA World Cup this year.

Ludwig Kaiser discussed in depth as to why Germany will lift their fifth cup. Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez supported their native country, Mexico, while Asuka gave a thumbs up to Japan.

The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, emanating from Qatar, began on November 20 and will end on December 18. The hosts lost to Ecuador by two goals to nil in the opening match on Sunday.

When will USA vs. Wales at the FIFA World Cup 2022 kick-off?

The USA vs. Wales will square off at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today at 2 PM Eastern, 1 PM Central, and 11 AM Pacific Time. USMNT is back on the main stage after missing the previous edition in 2018.

The United States are the favorites to win against the Welsh national team, with both sides eager to get off the mark at the FIFA World Cup following England’s crushing 6-2 victory over Iran today. However, they have a poor recent record against European opponents.

The North American side is undefeated in head-to-head games against Wales, though. They have played twice, with the former winning one match and the other ending in a draw.

Who do you think will win the USA vs. Wales soccer match? Let us know in the comments.

