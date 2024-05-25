Final match card for WWE King and Queen of the Ring: New title match added; Gunther's opponent determined & more

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured significant developments for the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The final match card was finalized and a major title match was added to the event.

In the opening match, Nia Jax defeated Bianca Belair in the semifinals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, securing her spot in the finals against Lyra Valkyria. Despite her disappointing loss, The EST will still be featured at the premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

During the show, a backstage confrontation occurred between the duo of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair and the duo of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Later, it was announced that Jade and Bianca would defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Candice and Indi in the pre-show of the much-anticipated event.

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul also made an appearance, engaging in a heated war of words ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match. In the main event, Randy Orton defeated Tama Tonga in the semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, moving one step closer to claiming the crown. The Viper will now face Gunther in the final, a match which many fans had eagerly been waiting for.

The updated match card of the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event following SmackDown is as follows:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan - Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed - Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther (RAW) vs. Randy Orton (SmackDown) - Singles match - King of the Ring final

Lyra Valkyria (RAW) vs. Nia Jax (SmackDown) - Singles match - Queen of the Ring final

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae - Tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship [ PRE SHOW ]

Expand Tweet

Fans would undoubtedly be excited to witness what transpires at the premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Triple H made a major announcement ahead of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event

The finals of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are among the most anticipated matches of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has now heightened the excitement by adding new implications to the bouts.

The winners of the tournaments will not only be crowned King or Queen of the Ring but will also become the number one contenders for the world championships. Triple H announced that they will earn a world championship shot against the reigning champion from their respective brand at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event.

"The stakes just got even higher. The winners of this Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals will each secure a championship opportunity at #SummerSlam. #WWEKingAndQueen," Triple H shared.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The highly anticipated King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is set to take place on May 25, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback