"Fined for violating this policy" – When WWE reprimanded The Undertaker and his opponent

The Undertaker is widely viewed as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. However, even The Deadman is not above the company's strict rules regarding concussion safety.

In 2011, the WWE legend received a steel chair shot to the head from Triple H during their WrestleMania 27 match. The memorable moment occurred at a time when the dangerous move was forbidden due to the risk of a head injury.

Two days after the event, WWE's corporate website published a headline titled Superstars Fined for Chair Shot. The article, which has since been deleted, confirmed that both superstars were fined following the incident:

"Pursuant to WWE's Concussion policy, the stunt of using a folded metal chair shot to the head is prohibited. Triple H and The Undertaker have both been fined for violating this policy at WrestleMania XXVII. WWE penalizes through fine and/or suspension for violation of this policy, which is unchanged and still in effect."

WWE Superstars used to strike each other in the head with chairs frequently before the stunt was banned in 2010.

How The Undertaker views his WrestleMania rivalry with Triple H

The iconic superstar defeated Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania 26 before beating Triple H at WrestleMania 27 and WrestleMania 28.

In July 2022, The Undertaker spoke in an A&E Biography interview about the pride he felt after competing in the grueling matches:

"To tie everything together, the four matches that I had with Shawn – the two with Shawn and then the two with Triple H – I think are probably some of the best work that I did in my career. And to be able to tell a story for over four years, four WrestleManias in a row – because if you watch it, you know one leads into [another]."

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon in 2022.

