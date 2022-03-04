Finn Balor gives his opinion of NXT 2.0 

WWE superstar Finn Balor has shared his thoughts on both NXT 2.0 and the new superstars currently performing on its weekly show.

Finn Balor returned to the brand in 2019 where he went on to win the NXT title for a second time. Shortly after him leaving nearly two years ago, WWE's third branch of programming drastically changed both its look as well as the roster of stars that performed on the show.

Speaking to Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on the podcast, After The Bell, the first-ever WWE Universal Champion spoke of how the recent creative changes in NXT were just what the brand needed.

“I think it was needed,” Balor said. “I don’t want to say it was getting stale, but you know, having been there for, I think it was about a year and a half into my second run, I felt like all the matches had taken place, or like it was kind of going on like a cycle over and over again, and that something needed to change.” H/T Wrestling News

Finn also praised the many young superstars like Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller who are currently holding down the fort in NXT 2.0.

“I remember watching the WarGames much. There were four relatively new guys in the ring with the four experienced guys, and it’s just incredible. It’s like something completely fresh. Maybe I’m just so jaded and so exhausted from seeing so much over the years. But that was something really, really cool."

Much like Balor, WWE sees a lot of promise in their young NXT stars after awarding Bron Breakker the coveted NXT Championship, just 4 months into his wrestling career.

Finn Balor is a true legend of NXT

Along with superstars like Bayley, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Sasha Banks, Finn Balor was part of a select group of performers who truly brought NXT to the forefront of the WWE product.

His first run in NXT lasted from 2014 to 2016, during which time he led the brand as its top champion. That led to Finn and the rest of the roster performing in front of a sellout crowd at the brand's first arena show, Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.

With the success that Balor and the rest of the early NXT roster managed to achieve, the brand was able to go on to become the mainstay in WWE programming that it is today.

Do you think Finn Balor will have another reign as a world champion in WWE? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman