Will NXT Champion Bron Breakker make an appearance at WrestleMania 38?

If you ask anyone in the WWE Universe who the company's most promising prospect is right now, they will tell you that the guy with the biggest upside is NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

As the son of Rick Steiner, the NXT star has all the genes that made his father and Uncle Scott so explosive. The 24-year-old possesses pure power and athleticism mixed the aggressiveness of a rabid dog. There's no doubting the kid has loads of confidence and looks like a near-finished product already.

One could even argue that he was prepared to be a star before he became a part of Vince McMahon's assembly line. His time with the company has been like polishing a diamond to a perfect luster.

A former college football star at Kennesaw State University, Breakker brings that same gridiron mentality to the squared circle. His ring style is made up of three simple words: Attack. Attack. Attack.

Bron Breakker is currently embroiled in a feud with Dolph Ziggler, as well as fellow NXT standout Santos Escobar. Needless to say, he's been thrust into the spotlight very quickly. So far, he's passed all the tests with flying colors and appears to be everything that WWE hoped for when they signed him.

His power and appeal are undeniable. Fans have embraced him wholeheartedly, and it looks like he's going to hold his title until he's ready to make the jump to the main roster. In the meantime, WWE has an opportunity to highlight their future phenom on The Showcase of the Immortals.

Could Bron Breakker defend the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 38?

Having the dominant titleholder of the third brand run over someone in WWE's premier showcase could be the perfect way to ease Breakker into the public consciousness.

After all, WrestleMania is viewed by more mainstream fans than any other event. Much like the Super Bowl, casual passers-by will pay attention, at least for that one big moment in time.

So why not give them a glimpse of the future?

If Breakker were to light up a member of the main roster's lower card - displaying his full, explosive arsenal - it could go a long way in setting the stage for his eventual call-up later in the year.

That one isolated moment could show the world that there's something special happening right now, and that dawn is 'Breakking' on a new era for WWE.

