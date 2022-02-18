How would you grade Bron Breakker's performance in NXT thus far?

It's basically understood by anyone who watches NXT that current champion Bron Breakker is being put on the fast track to the WWE main roster. He's been the breakthrough star of the Technicolor brand and looks like a legitimate franchise player at any level.

Of course, it's also well known that he is the son of Rick Steiner, and that when he speaks, he has the same inflection and tone as his Uncle Scott.

We've seen powerhouses like this before, goliaths who make their debuts and burn through everyone. The most obvious example is Bill Goldberg's run in WCW. They pushed him as an unstoppable monster and created a star. Bron Breakker is on a similar type of roll right now. He will not be denied.

So I guess you could say that Breakker has passed all the tests in his first semester. If we were handing out grades, the big man would definitely make the honor roll.

Examining all of Bron Breakker's attributes, he checks almost every box when it comes to what WWE looks for

When it comes to strength and power, Breakker sits at the head of the class. Only, this guy isn't throwing paper airplanes; he's tossing around human bodies. His suplexes and slams are impactful enough to make even television viewers at home feel a shiver through their spines.

When it comes to natural charisma, Breakker gets good marks as well. Much like his father, he's very likable and comes off as genuine. He's also been a football star in the past, so he already feels comfortable being interviewed.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



Santos dominated 70% of the match btw. Wasn't enough.



PS - Bron has a hell of a Spear!

Bron Breakker retains his NXT Championship against Santos Escobar.

Santos dominated 70% of the match btw. Wasn't enough.

PS - Bron has a hell of a Spear!

Although he's not quite an 'A' student yet in terms of delivering promos, he has enough ammo to get by for now. It's almost certain that, like both his dad and his uncle, his mic work will improve with experience. This one can be graded as incomplete for now.

Bron Breakker is young, big, dynamic and gifted. There is no doubt that once he graduates from NXT, he will be a prized pupil on either SmackDown or RAW. That day will come soon, but it's fun watching him progress for now. He's been a star student thus far, but eventually he will move up and become the teacher.

What do you think the future holds for Bron Breakker in NXT and WWE? Is he a future WWE or Universal Champion? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

