Bron Breakker retains NXT Championship despite Dolph Ziggler interference 

Current NXT Champion Bron Breakker has successfully defended his title on the recent Vengeance Day edition of the show.

The up-and-coming superstar took on Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma for the title, marking the new champ's first challenger since beating Tommaso Ciampa for the belt at New Year's Evil.

Though Breakker dominated Escobar at the start of the match, he managed to mount some offense and utilized the steel steps to his advantage.

Breakker's comeback prompted Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma stablemates to get involved in the match, which enabled Dolph Ziggler to slip in and blast the champion with a superkick.

This caused Tommaso Ciampa, the man who confronted Ziggler on this week's Monday Night RAW, to come out at make the save, attacking Ziggler and sending him to the back.

The finish to the match came as Bron Breakker hit Escobar with a spear, followed by a Military Press Slam for the pinfall, retaining the championship in the process.

What else happened at NXT Vengeance Day?

Vengeance Day was a significant event for NXT 2.0, as several major championships and other important accolades were decided.

The Creed Brothers defeated MSK in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his title against Cameron Grimes while Pete Dunne took out Tony D'Angelo in a brutal weaponized cage match.

Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin were able to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

There was also a segment between Grayson Waller and LA Knight, in which Knight accused Waller of violating his restraining order. A match between the two was announced for next week.

Will Dolph Ziggler be Bron Breakker's next challenger?

