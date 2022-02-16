×
Create
Notifications

Bron Breakker retains NXT Championship despite Dolph Ziggler interference 

Bron Breakker has defeated Santos Escobar at Vengeance Day
Bron Breakker has defeated Santos Escobar at Vengeance Day
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 16, 2022 11:16 AM IST
News

Current NXT Champion Bron Breakker has successfully defended his title on the recent Vengeance Day edition of the show.

The up-and-coming superstar took on Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma for the title, marking the new champ's first challenger since beating Tommaso Ciampa for the belt at New Year's Evil.

Though Breakker dominated Escobar at the start of the match, he managed to mount some offense and utilized the steel steps to his advantage.

Breakker's comeback prompted Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma stablemates to get involved in the match, which enabled Dolph Ziggler to slip in and blast the champion with a superkick.

This caused Tommaso Ciampa, the man who confronted Ziggler on this week's Monday Night RAW, to come out at make the save, attacking Ziggler and sending him to the back.

.@NXTCiampa has repeatedly gotten in @HEELZiggler’s way, but The Show Off claims that next week Ciampa will become a footnote on his way to the #NXTChampionship. #WWENXT https://t.co/Pm5cZh6SFK

The finish to the match came as Bron Breakker hit Escobar with a spear, followed by a Military Press Slam for the pinfall, retaining the championship in the process.

What else happened at NXT Vengeance Day?

Vengeance Day was a significant event for NXT 2.0, as several major championships and other important accolades were decided.

The Creed Brothers defeated MSK in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his title against Cameron Grimes while Pete Dunne took out Tony D'Angelo in a brutal weaponized cage match.

Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin were able to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

There was also a segment between Grayson Waller and LA Knight, in which Knight accused Waller of violating his restraining order. A match between the two was announced for next week.

🗣 LET HIM TALK TO YA'!@LAKnightWWE has something for you, @GraysonWWE! https://t.co/3aYl7CSc9Q
Also Read Article Continues below

Did you enjoy NXT Vengeance Day? Will Dolph Ziggler be Bron Breakker's next challenger? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Debottam Saha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी