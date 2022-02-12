Goldberg's match at Elimination Chamber WON'T be his last in WWE

We learned recently who Roman Reigns' opponent would be in Saudi Arabia at WWE Elimination Chamber: Bill Goldberg.

While some scoffed and others yawned at the premise of the 55-year-old Master of the Jackhammer being in yet another WWE Universal title match, it was necessary for him to wrestle at some point. He reportedly only had one appearance left remaining on his contract and needed to fulfill that obligation.

Many fans and observers believe that Goldberg will not re-sign with the promotion, thus making this his last match in WWE and likely his career. And it would be a welcome turn of events for those in the WWE Universe who have either gotten tired of Goldberg or never liked him in the first place.

Many are already celebrating the fact that he is flying into Saudi Arabia ready to lose clean to Reigns, only to finally ride off into the sunset.

Goldberg is one of Prince Mohammed's favorite wrestlers

The reason Goldberg is in this match in the first place is for one person and one person only: the Saudi Crown Prince.

It's no secret that Prince Mohammed is a huge fan of older wrestlers - the ones he watched growing up. So, in essence, he's pretty much the one booking these Saudi shows; whatever he wants, he gets.

One of his favorite wrestlers is Goldberg, who not-so-coincidentally seems to end up in a prominent spot on nearly every card held in the Middle East lately.

So, it's highly doubtful that WWE will let Goldberg get too far away, considering he is a big piece of a multi-billion dollar puzzle. Vince McMahon isn't going to let that money slip through his fingers, and neither is Goldberg (who allegedly makes around seven figures for these appearances). So this match with Reigns is more about bucks than booking.

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat What would be your honest thoughts if Goldberg ended Roman Reigns’ 500+ day universal title reign? What would be your honest thoughts if Goldberg ended Roman Reigns’ 500+ day universal title reign? https://t.co/XY69ZrNFFt

Still, it's interesting to speculate what would happen if Goldberg were to end Reigns' long tenure as Universal Champion. Almost no one expects it, as Roman is already penciled in to face Brock Lesnar for the belt at WrestleMania 38. The thought of anything or anyone getting in the way of that main event is almost frightening: the fans may start rioting in the streets.

For now, it's almost a sure bet that The Tribal Chief gets a clean win with a spear on Goldberg, then packs up his bags and sets out on the Road to WrestleMania. The match between the two powerhouses will be fun to watch, but hopefully nothing more than a quick exhibition, with Roman retaining.

Would you like to see Bill Goldberg retire from in-ring competition? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

