WWE should somehow end the brand split for good at WrestleMania

We are on the road to WWE WrestleMania 38, and while we still don't know for sure what the whole card is, it looks like something big could be on the horizon.

WWE Elimination Chamber should answer many questions before the promotion packs things up and heads to the AT&T Stadium for their biggest premium live event.

This year's Royal Rumble helped put a few pieces of the puzzle together, and the fans should learn more in the weeks ahead.

There are many rumors swirling that this year's Mania could be a historic night in Texas. Several wrestling media outlets have speculated that when everything shakes out, WWE could figure out a way to unify both of their men's world championships and end their brand split for good.

Brock Lesnar would have to win the WWE title from Bobby Lashley in the Elimination Chamber to make that happen. However, that seems to many to be a foregone conclusion.

That would leave him in position to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a high-stakes match with ultimate supremacy on the line.

If Lesnar does, indeed, go into the main event in Arlington with the red brand's belt, it will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon decides to let his two biggest stars go title vs. title.

It would make sense if the main event at the biggest show of the year was one for all the marbles and let the night end with one man holding all the gold.

Having two champions in one company has never made sense for WWE

The promotion has tried multiple titleholders on a few occasions, and it never seems to really work.

For one, they've never stuck with the whole 'two different worlds' idea, as they have superstars jumping back and forth to both shows, anyway.

Second, wrestling tradition holds that to have a strong promotion, you have to have one face of the company and that can't be accomplished when you have two men who are on equal footing at the same time.

Finally, it waters down both titles and takes away the prestige from them. It also spreads the overall roster thinly and forces the company to use talent that probably shouldn't be on television.

That last point is already happening right now. There are many superstars appearing on both RAW and SmackDown who look unprepared and lackluster.

With ratings down on both shows, merging the roster completely now could give the promotion a shot in the arm. And it would allow them to establish one guy as the singular, undisputed champion.

It would take a lot of maneuvering, and the women's title situation would have to be sorted out as well. But WrestleMania 38 is the perfect time to strike if Vince McMahon wants to marry his two biggest titles and TV programs.

Do you think WWE should merge both of their world titles and end the brand split? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

