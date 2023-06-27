Finn Balor is set to face Seth Rollins once again at Money in the Bank 2023. While they have had a lot of matches between their first meeting at SummerSlam 2016 and MITB 2023, this looks to be the most important match that they have had in seven years. Now if Balor hypothetically wins the World Heavyweight Championship, it could kickstart another 25-year-old civil war storyline.

We're talking about the nWo-Wolfpac split in 1998 in WCW, which was a massive hit for a while. It split the nWo into two as Kevin Nash wanted to cut ties with Hulk Hogan. The story also famously featured both the nWo and Wolfpac vying to recruit the legendary Sting.

So how could this play out in WWE? For one, there has been a tease of a power struggle between Damian Priest and Finn Balor for a little while now. While Rhea Ripley is the enforcer and has often been presented as the most important member, she hasn't been an outright leader, with many considering Balor to be the informal leader of the group.

Again, hypothetically speaking, if Finn Balor does become World Heavyweight Champion, it establishes him as the number one star on RAW, let alone the number one star in The Judgment Day. One could argue that Balor is the biggest name in The Judgment Day, and tensions with Damian Priest could lead to a big split.

However, many will want The Judgment Day to stay intact, as they have been RAW's best faction by far since 2022.

Finn Balor's feud against Seth Rollins has brought out a different side to him

Finn Balor has had a far more ruthless streak in the build-up to his Money in the Bank match against Seth Rollins. With the World Heavyweight Title on the line, it appears as though things are coming full circle from the injury seven years ago at SummerSlam 2023.

Despite the brutal assault from Balor last week, Rollins was seemingly cheering him on by stating that he was happy to welcome back the real Balor. The Prince has been dominant in the way he has gone about his work. On the latest episode of RAW, he defeated Carmelo Hayes in quick fashion and has emerged as a legitimate contender to Rollins' title.

Will The Judgment Day star capture the World Heavyweight Title at MITB? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

