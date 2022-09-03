"They’ll be back" - Finn Balor believes former RAW Tag Team Champions will return to WWE

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor believes former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (The Good Brothers) may return to the company when the time is right.

Anderson and Gallows won the RAW Tag Team Championships twice before being released in 2020. They have recently wrestled in Impact and NJPW but are once again free agents.

Finn was interviewed by Inside the Ropes and asked about The Good Brothers' possible return to the company. The former Universal Champion seems to think that the team will get another opportunity in WWE due to their success around the world in the industry.

"Listen, I’m sure the opportunity for those guys to return to WWE will happen," said Balor. "They have all the talent in the world. They’ve proven themselves all over the world, in every promotion, at every level, and they can do it. So I’m sure once the time is right, they’ll be back."

What is Finn Balor doing at WWE Clash at the Castle?

Finn will be in action at Clash at the Castle. He is teaming up with Damian Priest to battle Edge and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match at the premium live event. The Judgment Day betrayed The Rated-R Superstar on a June episode of RAW after Balor joined the group. The WWE Hall of Famer returned at SummerSlam and has made it his mission to dismantle the group.

He is off to a good start after defeating Priest in the main event of the August 22nd edition of RAW. The match took place in Edge's hometown of Toronto and his wife, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, was in the front row.

The 48-year-old emerged victorious but was attacked by Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley after the bell. Beth leaped over the barricade and The Judgment Day retreated, leaving The Glamazon and The Ultimate Opportunist standing tall in the ring to close the show.

However, tensions are rising within The Mysterios as Rey had to explain to his son Dominik why he chose to partner with Edge at Clash at the Castle. The Master of 619 claimed that he needs Edge's experience in the match but wants his son ringside.

Dominik agreed to be at ringside for the match, with the promotion hinting at the 25-year-old possibly betraying his father and joining The Judgment Day. On Monday's edition of the red brand, Rhea Ripley was able to talk a kendo stick out of Dominik's hands with ease.

It will be interesting to see if Dominik remains by his father's side following Clash at the Castle.

