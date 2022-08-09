Edge gets shoved by babyface backstage as major heel turn is teased

In a tense segment on RAW, Edge was shoved by an unforgiving Dominik Mysterio as the latter teased a heel turn.

The 11-time World Champion's return to WWE has caused a lot of buzz. He returned as the Rated-R Superstar and a proper babyface despite a short run with The Judgment Day.

Last week on RAW The Rated R Superstar accidentally speared Dominik Mysterio in an accident after Rhea Ripley shoved the latter into his path. Due to this, the young Dominik wasn't pleased with his father's long-time friend.

As the storyline seems to be heading more towards Rey Mysterio teaming with his old tag team partner, his son was frustrated by the fact that he took Edge's side over his.

While Rey Mysterio assured Dominik that he knew his former tag team partner well, his son wasn't hearing any of it. It seemed to be a big tease of a heel turn, as The Judgment Day had been pursuing Dominik for a while.

It's going to be interesting to see the direction that this storyline takes. Some expect that Edge and Mysterio will eventually reunite after nearly two decades to face The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Edited by Debottam Saha