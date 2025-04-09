Finn Balor to betray Dominik Mysterio & dethrone Bron Breakker thanks to returning WWE star? Potential explored

WrestleMania 41 is a big one for Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day. The Prince and "Dirty" Dom will both be vying for a chance to become Intercontinental Champion. They will be in the ring with Penta and the current champion, Bron Breakker. Balor could be the one to emerge victorious after betraying his teammate with the help of a returning WWE star.

The returning star in question is JD McDonagh. He hasn't been seen on TV since January of this year. McDonagh was involved in a pretty intense spot in a match against The War Raiders, which resulted in him being injured. However, he could return at WrestleMania 41 to help Finn Balor.

McDonagh suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs, but reports are suggesting he could be back before the end of the month. This puts him in a prime position to make a return at The Show of Shows. If this happens, he could make a splash by helping Finn Balor win the gold and pulling off a shocking betrayal of Dominik Mysterio.

It certainly would be a shocking twist, but, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation.

Finn Balor seemed happy to have Dominik Mysterio in the Intercontinental Championship match

On this week's episode of RAW, Finn Balor learned that Dominik Mysterio would be added to the Intercontinental Championship match. Liv Morgan went ahead and asked Adam Pearce to add "Dirty" Dom to the WrestleMania card, in a move that many assumed would anger Balor.

The Prince had the opposite reaction. Upon learning about Dominik Mysterio's addition to the contest, Balor seemed happy. The veteran revealed that he didn't know Dominik wanted a title match. He then agreed with Morgan, who suggested that having two Judgment Day members in the match improved their chances of bringing home the title.

As of now, things seem peachy in the group. However, the situation can change in a matter of seconds, especially with a title on the line at WrestleMania.

